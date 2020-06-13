The Detroit Tigers took a few more big swings at rebuilding their lineup. After selecting Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson to open the MLB amateur draft on Wednesday, the Tigers used all five of their picks on Thursday on hitters they envision joining him in Detroit.
Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler led off the draft’s second day as the No. 38 overall selection. The Tigers then took Louisiana State University (LSU) outfielder Danny Cabrera 62nd overall, and Rice shortstop Trei Cruz — son of former big leaguer Jose Cruz Jr and grandson of Jose Cruz — 11 picks later.
In addition to his terrific baseball bloodlines, Trei Cruz is an outstanding all-around hitter who made a smooth transition last year from second base to shortstop. This is also the third time he has been drafted, after being taken in the 37th round last year by the Washington Nationals and the 35th round by the Houston Astros in 2017.
Photo: AP
“I’m just excited I can rep the Cruz name and rep it in the Tigers’ organization,” he said.
Detroit went back to Arizona State in the fourth round, taking Torkelson’s switch-hitting teammate Gage Workman. Both were drafted by the Tigers as third basemen. So was fifth-rounder Colt Keith out of Biloxi High School in Mississippi. His selection ended Detroit’s run on college position players, but the Tigers remained focused solely on hitting talent.
“The first thing you’re doing is trying to get impact,” said Scott Pleis, Detroit’s director of amateur scouting. “And then, it’s hard to get bats if you don’t jump up and get them, too. You start passing them, and everybody gobbles them up.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MLB shaved the draft from three days and 40 rounds to two days and just five rounds. Normally, more than 1,200 players would be selected, with many others signed as undrafted free agents to fill out minor-league squads.
This year, the hundreds of remaining undrafted ballplayers must wait until tomorrow to sign with teams, although clubs can offer maximum signing bonuses of only US$20,000. That could prompt many players to opt for college rather than begin their pro careers now.
“There’s going to be a lot of great players that don’t get drafted because of the cap, and my brother is even one of them,” said catcher Austin Wells, the Yankees’ first-round pick.
US tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols proposed by the US Open organizers, saying that players need to start earning money again. The hard-court major is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but Djokovic has said that it would be “impossible” to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff. The 17-time Grand Slam winner earlier urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the shutdown, which began in early March and is to
Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters would “fully consider” calls for a proposed Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United to be blocked, the BBC reported on Friday. Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has written to the league to oppose the deal, while Amnesty International said that the Premier League “risks becoming a patsy” if the takeover is approved. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed in 2018 while at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is reportedly to take an 80 percent
Amanda Nunes’ impressive reign atop two UFC divisions is showing no signs of decline. In fact, her dominance is making history. Nunes on Saturday became the first UFC fighter to defend two championship belts while holding the titles in both weight classes, earning a dominant unanimous decision over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC250. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt knocked out Raphael Assuncao an instant before the second-round bell in the co-main event at a fan-free gym on the UFC’s corporate campus in Las Vegas. UFC250 was the second event held at the UFC Apex gym in the promotion’s hometown since its resumption
Liverpool could end their 30-year title drought at home after all when the English Premier League resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic-enforced suspension. Police originally indicated that they wanted the club’s second game after the restart against Crystal Palace to be at a neutral venue because of concerns that supporters could congregate outside Anfield, while they are prohibited from being inside. However, the game on June 24 has been scheduled at Liverpool’s home stadium. Liverpool lead second-placed Manchester City by 25 points and are two wins from winning the title. Juergen Klopp’s side could clinch the trophy in their first game back against Everton if