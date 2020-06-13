Detroit Tigers load up with more college bats

AP, NEW YORK





The Detroit Tigers took a few more big swings at rebuilding their lineup. After selecting Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson to open the MLB amateur draft on Wednesday, the Tigers used all five of their picks on Thursday on hitters they envision joining him in Detroit.

Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler led off the draft’s second day as the No. 38 overall selection. The Tigers then took Louisiana State University (LSU) outfielder Danny Cabrera 62nd overall, and Rice shortstop Trei Cruz — son of former big leaguer Jose Cruz Jr and grandson of Jose Cruz — 11 picks later.

In addition to his terrific baseball bloodlines, Trei Cruz is an outstanding all-around hitter who made a smooth transition last year from second base to shortstop. This is also the third time he has been drafted, after being taken in the 37th round last year by the Washington Nationals and the 35th round by the Houston Astros in 2017.

The MLB draft board is pictured in Secaucus, New Jersey, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“I’m just excited I can rep the Cruz name and rep it in the Tigers’ organization,” he said.

Detroit went back to Arizona State in the fourth round, taking Torkelson’s switch-hitting teammate Gage Workman. Both were drafted by the Tigers as third basemen. So was fifth-rounder Colt Keith out of Biloxi High School in Mississippi. His selection ended Detroit’s run on college position players, but the Tigers remained focused solely on hitting talent.

“The first thing you’re doing is trying to get impact,” said Scott Pleis, Detroit’s director of amateur scouting. “And then, it’s hard to get bats if you don’t jump up and get them, too. You start passing them, and everybody gobbles them up.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MLB shaved the draft from three days and 40 rounds to two days and just five rounds. Normally, more than 1,200 players would be selected, with many others signed as undrafted free agents to fill out minor-league squads.

This year, the hundreds of remaining undrafted ballplayers must wait until tomorrow to sign with teams, although clubs can offer maximum signing bonuses of only US$20,000. That could prompt many players to opt for college rather than begin their pro careers now.

“There’s going to be a lot of great players that don’t get drafted because of the cap, and my brother is even one of them,” said catcher Austin Wells, the Yankees’ first-round pick.