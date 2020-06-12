SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BOXING

Joshua, Fury bouts agreed

British heavyweight world champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed in principle to meet in two fights, both camps said on Wednesday. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has been negotiating with Fury’s camp for several weeks and he said that the terms were in place for the fighters to go head to head. No contracts have been signed yet, but Hearn expects WBA, IBF and WBO belt holder Joshua to face WBC champion Fury to determine the undisputed king of the heavyweight scene next year. “We’re making great progress. There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights. [There’s] a lot to overcome in the meantime. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have given their blessings for the fight to go ahead.” Hearn said the first bout could happen in the summer. “The biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed. Two-fight deal. Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua next year,” Fury wrote on Instagram.

SOCCER

Women’s divisions to go pro

The top two women’s soccer divisions in Spain have gained professional status, the Royal Spanish Football Federation announced on Wednesday. The federation said that the country’s sports council has accepted the change in status for the competitions, which would also be valid for men’s and women’s futsal. The federation said that the move is “another step to promote the development” of these competitions that until now were considered “amateur soccer.” The new status would allow for the creation of professional committees with the participation of all clubs and with autonomy to manage different aspects of the competitions. The federation said that “there will be a series of requirements regarding the professionalism” of players and coaches, and rules will be in place on “minimum” labor conditions that participants must meet regarding budget, contracts and wages.

CRICKET

Changes touted for women

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has recommended using a smaller ball to make women’s cricket more attractive, while India’s Jemimah Rodrigues said that a shorter pitch is another innovation worth exploring. The ball used in women’s cricket is slightly smaller and lighter than the one used in the men’s game, but Devine favored “a little trial and error” and see if that worked. “I think if we are stuck with traditional formats, we’d be missing out on a lot of new players, new kids, new athletes to the game,” she said in an innovation webinar organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). “I’m probably a big fan of looking at a smaller ball, but keeping the pitch the same size, where I think pacers are going to be able to bowl quicker, spinners are going be able to turn the ball more,” the all-rounder said. Rodrigues saw merit in a shorter pitch to speed up the game and win more fans. “We can also be open to [a shorter pitch], try it out,” the 19-year-old said. “If that is going to help the game improve and take it to the next level, then why not? We want to get more people to watch the game and more people to even join the game. So, yeah, I think it is a good idea.”