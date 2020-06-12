New Zealand and Australia ramped up their final push to host soccer’s Women’s World Cup in 2023, while the only professional men’s team in New Zealand yesterday said that they were keen to seek a license to field a women’s side as well.
The joint bid for the global showpiece received a major boost on Wednesday when world governing body FIFA rated it as the best to host the tournament, ahead of contenders from Japan and Colombia.
New Zealand side the Wellington Phoenix play in Australia’s A-League and said that fielding a women’s team in the equivalent W-League would be a “positive legacy” from potentially hosting the first Women’s World Cup in the southern hemisphere.
“The reality is that FIFA have already stated that they’re very keen for World Cups to leave beyond a positive legacy,” Phoenix general manager David Dome said.
“If our joint bid between Australia and New Zealand is successful and a legacy project is a professional women’s team in the Oceania region ... then that will be massive,” Dome said.
The Australia-New Zealand bid is a rarity as it crosses FIFA’s confederation boundaries. Australia are in Asia, while their trans-Tasman neighbors are in Oceania.
The successful bid is to be announced by FIFA on June 25.
Dome said that New Zealand Football is backing the establishment of a Phoenix W-League side alongside a “consortium of key stakeholders” in Australia.
Football Federation Australia were keen on their A-League sides also fielding W-League teams, he said.
Eight of the current nine women’s teams are allied to men’s clubs.
Dome said that a ballpark figure to run a professional women’s team was “in the millions” of dollars each year.
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
Graham Rahal admits that he is nervous about today’s race, saying that he is curious how IndyCar’s newest safety feature, the windscreen, is to perform in its long-awaited and long-delayed debut. “This is going to be a first for us — the glare, the pitting, does it get beat up on an oval? Just the visibility standpoint, the heat, all of these things on an oval, we just don’t have any answers for that,” Rahal said. Series officials started searching in earnest for another safety device for their open cockpits after Justin Wilson died in August 2015 after being hit in the
COMPLEX ISSUES: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that ensuring older coaches’ safety — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is 71 — had yet to be decided The NBA board of governors on Thursday approved a return-to-play plan, paving the way for the league to resume in Florida following a three-month COVID-19 shutdown. The NBA said that a proposal put to the league’s board that would see 22 teams based at a single location passed comfortably. “We are in the equivalent of the first inning. We’ve got a long way to go here,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told cable station TNT on Thursday. “We have always been looking for a safe way to resume, knowing we are going to be living with this virus for a while.” Twenty-nine teams voted
Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters would “fully consider” calls for a proposed Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United to be blocked, the BBC reported on Friday. Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has written to the league to oppose the deal, while Amnesty International said that the Premier League “risks becoming a patsy” if the takeover is approved. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed in 2018 while at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is reportedly to take an 80 percent