Australia-NZ bid for Womens’ World Cup receives boost

Reuters, WELLINGTON





New Zealand and Australia ramped up their final push to host soccer’s Women’s World Cup in 2023, while the only professional men’s team in New Zealand yesterday said that they were keen to seek a license to field a women’s side as well.

The joint bid for the global showpiece received a major boost on Wednesday when world governing body FIFA rated it as the best to host the tournament, ahead of contenders from Japan and Colombia.

New Zealand side the Wellington Phoenix play in Australia’s A-League and said that fielding a women’s team in the equivalent W-League would be a “positive legacy” from potentially hosting the first Women’s World Cup in the southern hemisphere.

“The reality is that FIFA have already stated that they’re very keen for World Cups to leave beyond a positive legacy,” Phoenix general manager David Dome said.

“If our joint bid between Australia and New Zealand is successful and a legacy project is a professional women’s team in the Oceania region ... then that will be massive,” Dome said.

The Australia-New Zealand bid is a rarity as it crosses FIFA’s confederation boundaries. Australia are in Asia, while their trans-Tasman neighbors are in Oceania.

The successful bid is to be announced by FIFA on June 25.

Dome said that New Zealand Football is backing the establishment of a Phoenix W-League side alongside a “consortium of key stakeholders” in Australia.

Football Federation Australia were keen on their A-League sides also fielding W-League teams, he said.

Eight of the current nine women’s teams are allied to men’s clubs.

Dome said that a ballpark figure to run a professional women’s team was “in the millions” of dollars each year.