The Western Force have to wait until the second week of Super Rugby AU to make their return to provincial competition after being given a bye for the opening round when the fixtures were released yesterday.
The Perth-based Force were dropped from the full Super Rugby competition in 2017 as a cost-cutting measure, but, kept alive by mining billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, have been recalled to join the 12-week, five-team domestic competition that is to begin on July 3.
Rugby Australia put together the new Super Rugby AU format after the international Super Rugby competition, which also featured teams from New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
In the opening match of the new competition, the New South Wales Waratahs are to travel to Brisbane to take on the Queensland Reds in the latest edition of Australian rugby’s oldest inter-state rivalry.
The Force face the Waratahs in their opener the following week on July 11 in Sydney, where they will be based until the Western Australian government ends state border controls put in place to contain the coronavirus.
“We are looking forward to welcoming back the Western Force and seeing them take on their Australian rivals once again,” interim Rugby Australia chief executive officer Rob Clarke said. “We know there is a lot of excitement in the west and we cannot wait to see them in action.”
The five teams, which also include the ACT Brumbies and the Melbourne Rebels, are to play in a round-robin format over the first 10 weeks with a single semi-final and final to decide the title in September.
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
Graham Rahal admits that he is nervous about today’s race, saying that he is curious how IndyCar’s newest safety feature, the windscreen, is to perform in its long-awaited and long-delayed debut. “This is going to be a first for us — the glare, the pitting, does it get beat up on an oval? Just the visibility standpoint, the heat, all of these things on an oval, we just don’t have any answers for that,” Rahal said. Series officials started searching in earnest for another safety device for their open cockpits after Justin Wilson died in August 2015 after being hit in the
COMPLEX ISSUES: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that ensuring older coaches’ safety — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is 71 — had yet to be decided The NBA board of governors on Thursday approved a return-to-play plan, paving the way for the league to resume in Florida following a three-month COVID-19 shutdown. The NBA said that a proposal put to the league’s board that would see 22 teams based at a single location passed comfortably. “We are in the equivalent of the first inning. We’ve got a long way to go here,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told cable station TNT on Thursday. “We have always been looking for a safe way to resume, knowing we are going to be living with this virus for a while.” Twenty-nine teams voted
Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters would “fully consider” calls for a proposed Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United to be blocked, the BBC reported on Friday. Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has written to the league to oppose the deal, while Amnesty International said that the Premier League “risks becoming a patsy” if the takeover is approved. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed in 2018 while at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is reportedly to take an 80 percent