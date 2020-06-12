Force given first-round bye in Australian season

Reuters, SYDNEY





The Western Force have to wait until the second week of Super Rugby AU to make their return to provincial competition after being given a bye for the opening round when the fixtures were released yesterday.

The Perth-based Force were dropped from the full Super Rugby competition in 2017 as a cost-cutting measure, but, kept alive by mining billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, have been recalled to join the 12-week, five-team domestic competition that is to begin on July 3.

Rugby Australia put together the new Super Rugby AU format after the international Super Rugby competition, which also featured teams from New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

In the opening match of the new competition, the New South Wales Waratahs are to travel to Brisbane to take on the Queensland Reds in the latest edition of Australian rugby’s oldest inter-state rivalry.

The Force face the Waratahs in their opener the following week on July 11 in Sydney, where they will be based until the Western Australian government ends state border controls put in place to contain the coronavirus.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back the Western Force and seeing them take on their Australian rivals once again,” interim Rugby Australia chief executive officer Rob Clarke said. “We know there is a lot of excitement in the west and we cannot wait to see them in action.”

The five teams, which also include the ACT Brumbies and the Melbourne Rebels, are to play in a round-robin format over the first 10 weeks with a single semi-final and final to decide the title in September.