MLB 2020 season ‘100%’ on, Manfred says

AP, NEW YORK





MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said that there is a “100 percent” chance of big-league ball this year.

The MLB would make another proposal to start the COVID-19 pandemic-delayed season in empty ballparks, but Manfred on Wednesday vowed to unilaterally order opening day if an agreement is not reached.

“I can tell you unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year,” he said.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks at the MLB draft in Secaucus, New Jersey, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

The MLB Players’ Association (MLBPA) made its second proposal on Tuesday, asking for an 89-game regular season and 100 percent of prorated salaries. The MLB’s plan a day earlier was for a 76-game season, would guarantee 50 percent of prorated salaries and hinge 25 percent in additional money on the post-season’s completion.

“It will be a another significant move in the players’ direction in terms of the salary issue that has kept us apart,” Manfred said in an interview with ESPN before that network’s coverage of the amateur draft.

“We’re hopeful that it will produce reciprocal movement from the players’ association, that we’ll see a number other than 100 percent on salary and some recognition that 89 games, given where we are in the calendar in the course of the pandemic, is not realistic,” he said.

MLB has threatened a shorter schedule if players insist on 100 percent of their prorated salaries. The union likely would file a grievance, contending that a longer schedule was economically feasible and asking arbitrator Mark Irvings to award damages.

There has not been a big-league schedule of fewer than 80 games since 1879. The MLB and the union have proposed expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 this year and next, but that enlarged post-season is contingent on a deal.

“I would prefer to negotiate a new agreement with the MLBPA that gets us more games and resolves the issues that have separated us amicably, but at the end of the day, we negotiated for the right in March to start the season on a number of games that we select in these particular circumstances. And if we have to, we’ll exercise that right,” Manfred said.

A March 26 agreement called for prorated salaries in exchange for US$170 million in salary advances and a guarantee of service time even if no games were played.

Manfred did not divulge when he would order a shorter schedule.

The MLB initially proposed 82 games and the union responded with 114. While players want to extend the post-season deep into November, teams fear that a second wave of the coronavirus would jeopardize the post-season. The playoffs alone generate US$787 million in broadcast revenue — before selling any games caused by an expansion.

“Each and every day that goes by, we lose the capacity to play at least one game, and that’s really the time pressure that’s significant at this point in time,” Manfred said.

The players’ association declined to comment on Manfred’s remarks.

The MLB claims that each additional regular-season game in empty ballparks causes a US$640,000 loss, because 40 percent of revenue is tied to the gate. The union has disputed the MLB’s figures, but says it has not been given the data it needs to make a full evaluation.

“Some owners have mentioned that owning a team isn’t very NET profitable.. You know what other company isn’t very NET profitable? Amazon,” tweeted Washington pitcher Max Scherzer, a member of the union’s eight-player executive subcommittee.

Manfred told MLB Network that the sides were “very, very close” to agreement on health protocols.