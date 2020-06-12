Bayern Munich remain on course for the double after the Bundesliga leaders squeezed past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in Wednesday’s DFB Pokal semi-final behind closed doors.
An early Bayern goal by Ivan Perisic was canceled out by a second-half equalizer from Frankfurt’s Danny da Costa, who had only been on for three minutes at the Allianz Arena.
However, Robert Lewandowski settled the matter with the winner 16 minutes from time to claim his 45th goal this season in all competitions.
Photo: AFP
Bayern face Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who beat fourth-tier side Saarbruecken 3-0 on Tuesday, in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin on July 4.
“We didn’t always make the right decisions in the area, we should have been three or four up at halftime, which would’ve made our lives much easier,” said Bayern’s Thomas Mueller, whose chip set up Perisic’s goal. “You could feel the tiredness from both teams in the second half when it got close. The will was there and we defended well, especially against the long balls.”
Hansi Flick-coached Bayern, who have a seven-point lead with four games remaining in the league, can wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title this weekend if they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach and second-placed Borussia Dortmund lose against strugglers Fortuna Duesseldorf.
Photo: AP
However, Bayern will be without Lewandowski and Mueller, who are both suspended.
“We need to rest up well and then go again on Saturday [tomorrow], the program is punishing for all teams, so there is no whinging, but the tiredness is greater than the joy of reaching the final,” Mueller said.
Eintracht wore playing shirts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, while Bayern warmed up in T-shirts bearing the same message in a show of solidarity following the death of George Floyd in the US last month.
Photo: Reuters
Bayern routed Frankfurt 5-2 when the sides met in the league just over two weeks ago also at the Allianz Arena, and once again the hosts wasted no time asserting their authority.
Frankfurt midfielder Dominik Kohr cleared Mueller’s header off the line with only six minutes gone. Eintracht had another let off two minutes later when Lewandowski, the league’s top-scorer with 30 goals, was centimeters from converting a Mueller cross.
However, Bayern took the lead when Mueller chipped the defense and Perisic powered his header past Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after 14 minutes.
The Germany goalkeeper had to pull of a point-blank save to deny Lewandowski moments later.
It stayed 1-0 at the break, but Bayern found themselves under pressure in the second half.
Frankfurt’s shock 5-1 drubbing of Bayern in November last year led to the sacking of Niko Kovac, Flick’s predecessor as head coach, and the visitors started to win more ball in midfield. With 66 minutes gone, Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter boosted their attack with a double substitution, bringing on Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada and Da Costa.
The move paid off almost immediately.
Kamada beat three defenders in the area before his pass across goal found Da Costa, who smashed his shot past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on 69 minutes.
It was no more than Frankfurt deserved, but Bayern responded by moving up a gear.
Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies beat the defense in the area and squared to Lewandowski who was waiting to fire home his 45th goal in 39 matches this season.
The referee checked for offside with the video referee, but the goal stood, moving Bayern into their 25th DFB Pokal final.
“We should have scored one or two more goals in the first half,” Flick said in televised comments. “In the second half we made it harder for ourselves.”
Additional reporting by AP
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
Graham Rahal admits that he is nervous about today’s race, saying that he is curious how IndyCar’s newest safety feature, the windscreen, is to perform in its long-awaited and long-delayed debut. “This is going to be a first for us — the glare, the pitting, does it get beat up on an oval? Just the visibility standpoint, the heat, all of these things on an oval, we just don’t have any answers for that,” Rahal said. Series officials started searching in earnest for another safety device for their open cockpits after Justin Wilson died in August 2015 after being hit in the
COMPLEX ISSUES: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that ensuring older coaches’ safety — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is 71 — had yet to be decided The NBA board of governors on Thursday approved a return-to-play plan, paving the way for the league to resume in Florida following a three-month COVID-19 shutdown. The NBA said that a proposal put to the league’s board that would see 22 teams based at a single location passed comfortably. “We are in the equivalent of the first inning. We’ve got a long way to go here,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told cable station TNT on Thursday. “We have always been looking for a safe way to resume, knowing we are going to be living with this virus for a while.” Twenty-nine teams voted
Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters would “fully consider” calls for a proposed Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United to be blocked, the BBC reported on Friday. Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has written to the league to oppose the deal, while Amnesty International said that the Premier League “risks becoming a patsy” if the takeover is approved. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed in 2018 while at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is reportedly to take an 80 percent