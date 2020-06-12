Lewandowski fires Bayern into final

EYEING DOUBLE: Thomas Mueller said there would be ‘no whinging’ as his team prepare for another game tomorrow, but added that tiredness would be a factor

AFP, MUNICH, Germany





Bayern Munich remain on course for the double after the Bundesliga leaders squeezed past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in Wednesday’s DFB Pokal semi-final behind closed doors.

An early Bayern goal by Ivan Perisic was canceled out by a second-half equalizer from Frankfurt’s Danny da Costa, who had only been on for three minutes at the Allianz Arena.

However, Robert Lewandowski settled the matter with the winner 16 minutes from time to claim his 45th goal this season in all competitions.

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Danny da Costa scores against Bayern Munich in their DFB Pokal semi-final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Bayern face Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who beat fourth-tier side Saarbruecken 3-0 on Tuesday, in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin on July 4.

“We didn’t always make the right decisions in the area, we should have been three or four up at halftime, which would’ve made our lives much easier,” said Bayern’s Thomas Mueller, whose chip set up Perisic’s goal. “You could feel the tiredness from both teams in the second half when it got close. The will was there and we defended well, especially against the long balls.”

Hansi Flick-coached Bayern, who have a seven-point lead with four games remaining in the league, can wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title this weekend if they beat Borussia Moenchengladbach and second-placed Borussia Dortmund lose against strugglers Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, front, controls the ball during their DFB Pokal semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

However, Bayern will be without Lewandowski and Mueller, who are both suspended.

“We need to rest up well and then go again on Saturday [tomorrow], the program is punishing for all teams, so there is no whinging, but the tiredness is greater than the joy of reaching the final,” Mueller said.

Eintracht wore playing shirts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, while Bayern warmed up in T-shirts bearing the same message in a show of solidarity following the death of George Floyd in the US last month.

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, left, attempts to save a shot by Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski during their DFB Pokal semi-final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Bayern routed Frankfurt 5-2 when the sides met in the league just over two weeks ago also at the Allianz Arena, and once again the hosts wasted no time asserting their authority.

Frankfurt midfielder Dominik Kohr cleared Mueller’s header off the line with only six minutes gone. Eintracht had another let off two minutes later when Lewandowski, the league’s top-scorer with 30 goals, was centimeters from converting a Mueller cross.

However, Bayern took the lead when Mueller chipped the defense and Perisic powered his header past Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after 14 minutes.

The Germany goalkeeper had to pull of a point-blank save to deny Lewandowski moments later.

It stayed 1-0 at the break, but Bayern found themselves under pressure in the second half.

Frankfurt’s shock 5-1 drubbing of Bayern in November last year led to the sacking of Niko Kovac, Flick’s predecessor as head coach, and the visitors started to win more ball in midfield. With 66 minutes gone, Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter boosted their attack with a double substitution, bringing on Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada and Da Costa.

The move paid off almost immediately.

Kamada beat three defenders in the area before his pass across goal found Da Costa, who smashed his shot past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on 69 minutes.

It was no more than Frankfurt deserved, but Bayern responded by moving up a gear.

Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies beat the defense in the area and squared to Lewandowski who was waiting to fire home his 45th goal in 39 matches this season.

The referee checked for offside with the video referee, but the goal stood, moving Bayern into their 25th DFB Pokal final.

“We should have scored one or two more goals in the first half,” Flick said in televised comments. “In the second half we made it harder for ourselves.”

Additional reporting by AP