SOCCER
Saarbruecken’s streak ends
Fourth-division Saarbruecken’s record-breaking run to the DFB Pokal semi-finals came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Bayer 04 Leverkusen in an empty stadium on Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic deprived Saarbruecken of the home crowd that had roared them on as they knocked out four clubs from higher divisions, becoming the first club from such a low league to reach a cup semi-final. In their first DFB Pokal final since 2008-2009, Leverkusen were to face the winners of yesterday’s semi-final between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt.
SOCCER
Stoke boss has virus
Manchester United’s friendly against Stoke City was canceled at the last minute on Tuesday after the Championship club’s manager, Michael O’Neill, tested positive for COVID-19. Stoke had arrived at United’s training ground for the game when they were informed of O’Neill’s positive test. The Northern Irishman had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing, Stoke said in a statement. “Stoke can confirm that manager O’Neill has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday,” Stoke said. “He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation.”
RUGBY UNION
Australia ready for action
Australia’s domestic Super Rugby AU schedule has been confirmed for July 3 to Sept. 19 after getting approval from broadcasters, Rugby Australia said yesterday. The competition, featuring the country’s four Super Rugby teams and Perth-based Western Force, is to to consist of 10 weeks of round-robin play before a two-week playoff series. “Our focus is now back where it should be, getting ... Super Rugby AU up and running next month and watching our five Australian teams go head-to-head in week after week of Aussie derby action,” Rugby Australia interim chief executive officer Rob Clarke said in a statement.
NASCAR
Spectators to be allowed
NASCAR is to allow a limited number of spectators to attend two races in Florida and Alabama amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the racing series said on Tuesday. The plan to reintroduce guests at select NASCAR Cup Series races would begin on Sunday with the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR said that it would welcome up to 1,000 invited military members to the Miami race, while Talledega would allow up to 5,000 guests.
MMA
UFC names ‘fight island’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White on Tuesday said that the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s “Fight Island” would be in Abu Dhabi, adding that it would host four events next month, including UFC 251. White had in April said that the UFC was close to securing a private island to stage bouts for international fighters unable to enter the US due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Yas Island is being prepared to host UFC 251 on July 11 and three Fight Night events — on July 15, 18 and 25 — with all the infrastructure needed being set up at the venue, he said. “Everything will happen on the island,” White wrote on Facebook. “Nobody will leave the island.”
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
Graham Rahal admits that he is nervous about today’s race, saying that he is curious how IndyCar’s newest safety feature, the windscreen, is to perform in its long-awaited and long-delayed debut. “This is going to be a first for us — the glare, the pitting, does it get beat up on an oval? Just the visibility standpoint, the heat, all of these things on an oval, we just don’t have any answers for that,” Rahal said. Series officials started searching in earnest for another safety device for their open cockpits after Justin Wilson died in August 2015 after being hit in the
COMPLEX ISSUES: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that ensuring older coaches’ safety — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is 71 — had yet to be decided The NBA board of governors on Thursday approved a return-to-play plan, paving the way for the league to resume in Florida following a three-month COVID-19 shutdown. The NBA said that a proposal put to the league’s board that would see 22 teams based at a single location passed comfortably. “We are in the equivalent of the first inning. We’ve got a long way to go here,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver told cable station TNT on Thursday. “We have always been looking for a safe way to resume, knowing we are going to be living with this virus for a while.” Twenty-nine teams voted
Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters would “fully consider” calls for a proposed Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United to be blocked, the BBC reported on Friday. Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has written to the league to oppose the deal, while Amnesty International said that the Premier League “risks becoming a patsy” if the takeover is approved. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed in 2018 while at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is reportedly to take an 80 percent