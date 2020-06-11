SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Saarbruecken’s streak ends

Fourth-division Saarbruecken’s record-breaking run to the DFB Pokal semi-finals came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Bayer 04 Leverkusen in an empty stadium on Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic deprived Saarbruecken of the home crowd that had roared them on as they knocked out four clubs from higher divisions, becoming the first club from such a low league to reach a cup semi-final. In their first DFB Pokal final since 2008-2009, Leverkusen were to face the winners of yesterday’s semi-final between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt.

SOCCER

Stoke boss has virus

Manchester United’s friendly against Stoke City was canceled at the last minute on Tuesday after the Championship club’s manager, Michael O’Neill, tested positive for COVID-19. Stoke had arrived at United’s training ground for the game when they were informed of O’Neill’s positive test. The Northern Irishman had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing, Stoke said in a statement. “Stoke can confirm that manager O’Neill has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday,” Stoke said. “He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation.”

RUGBY UNION

Australia ready for action

Australia’s domestic Super Rugby AU schedule has been confirmed for July 3 to Sept. 19 after getting approval from broadcasters, Rugby Australia said yesterday. The competition, featuring the country’s four Super Rugby teams and Perth-based Western Force, is to to consist of 10 weeks of round-robin play before a two-week playoff series. “Our focus is now back where it should be, getting ... Super Rugby AU up and running next month and watching our five Australian teams go head-to-head in week after week of Aussie derby action,” Rugby Australia interim chief executive officer Rob Clarke said in a statement.

NASCAR

Spectators to be allowed

NASCAR is to allow a limited number of spectators to attend two races in Florida and Alabama amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the racing series said on Tuesday. The plan to reintroduce guests at select NASCAR Cup Series races would begin on Sunday with the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR said that it would welcome up to 1,000 invited military members to the Miami race, while Talledega would allow up to 5,000 guests.

MMA

UFC names ‘fight island’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White on Tuesday said that the mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s “Fight Island” would be in Abu Dhabi, adding that it would host four events next month, including UFC 251. White had in April said that the UFC was close to securing a private island to stage bouts for international fighters unable to enter the US due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Yas Island is being prepared to host UFC 251 on July 11 and three Fight Night events — on July 15, 18 and 25 — with all the infrastructure needed being set up at the venue, he said. “Everything will happen on the island,” White wrote on Facebook. “Nobody will leave the island.”