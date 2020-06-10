Im Sung-jae has enjoyed a longer run at the top of the Fedex Cup standings than many better-known golfers, but the South Korean is taking nothing for granted as he plots his return to PGA Tour action in Texas this week.
The hardworking world No. 23 has topped the rankings for more than three months since finishing third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March, the last completed event on the PGA Tour before the COVID-19 shutdown.
Im is to resume his pursuit of the US$15 million Fedex Cup prize, the biggest in golf, along with 17 of the world’s top 20 when the PGA Tour resumes tomorrow at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
Photo: Reuters
“I would, of course, like to win the Fedex Cup, but there are so many strong competitors,” the 22-year-old said.
“It’s easy to forget that I’ll actually be leading when play resumes. I was playing well before the season was delayed. Even though we still have a long way to go, I will try not to be too greedy and rather focus on the task at hand,” he said.
Last year’s Rookie of the Year flew his long-time coach over to his Florida base to help keep him in shape during the shutdown and has even more modest goals for his first week back at Colonial Country Club.
“I know I’ll be incredibly excited to be at the first tournament back and my goal is to make it to the weekend at Colonial,” he said.
Im secured his first PGA Tour win at the penultimate event before the shutdown — the Honda Classic — and would need a few more strong finishes to qualify for the Fedex Cup playoffs.
“If I were to win the Fedex Cup, I don’t think I could even put into words what it would mean to me,” Im said. “I know that if I stick to my usual game plan and the way I play, I’ll have a chance.”
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
Graham Rahal admits that he is nervous about today’s race, saying that he is curious how IndyCar’s newest safety feature, the windscreen, is to perform in its long-awaited and long-delayed debut. “This is going to be a first for us — the glare, the pitting, does it get beat up on an oval? Just the visibility standpoint, the heat, all of these things on an oval, we just don’t have any answers for that,” Rahal said. Series officials started searching in earnest for another safety device for their open cockpits after Justin Wilson died in August 2015 after being hit in the