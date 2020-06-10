When he was an opponent playing in the same division, Carlos Hyde admired the way the Seattle Seahawks operated from afar.
Of course he would. He is a running back and very few teams, if any, run the ball as much as the Seahawks.
“It’s been a place that I’ve always wanted to play ever since I left San Francisco,” Hyde said. “Going against those guys for four years during my time in San Fran, just seeing how they always ran a ball all the way back to when Marshawn [Lynch] was there.”
Photo: AFP
Hyde got his wish when he signed a one-year deal with Seattle coming off the best season of his career, but even after rushing for more than 1,000 yards last year with Houston and playing through a shoulder injury that required off-season surgery, Hyde is fully aware he very likely will not be a starter with the Seahawks.
Hyde on Monday freely acknowledged during a videoconference that Chris Carson is Seattle’s starter, though Hyde intends to compete for as many carries as possible. Since it is the Seahawks, that likely still means a hefty amount.
“It’s probably open competition for that second role,” Hyde said. “Me, personally, I don’t think there is an open competition for the starting role. I think everybody knows who the starting running back is for Seattle and that’s Carson. I knew that even before signing to Seattle that he was the guy. Will coach [Pete] Carroll change his mind? Maybe. I don’t really know.”
Adding a veteran running back was high on Seattle’s priority list because of the uncertainty surrounding former first-round pick Rashaad Penny, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament in December last year and is likely to start the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues to rehabilitate the injury.
Carson also suffered a significant hip injury late last season, although he is expected to be ready whenever the Seahawks begin training camp.
Hyde rushed for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns last season with Houston. He had come close to the 1,000-yard mark twice in his four seasons with San Francisco, but never quite reached it.
His year with the Texans helped re-establish Hyde after a lackluster 2018 when he split the season between Cleveland and Jacksonville.
Hyde said that he should be fully recovered from his shoulder surgery by the time the regular season begins.
“I feel good now,” he said. “My shoulder has gotten a lot stronger than what it was feeling before I got the surgery.”
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
Graham Rahal admits that he is nervous about today’s race, saying that he is curious how IndyCar’s newest safety feature, the windscreen, is to perform in its long-awaited and long-delayed debut. “This is going to be a first for us — the glare, the pitting, does it get beat up on an oval? Just the visibility standpoint, the heat, all of these things on an oval, we just don’t have any answers for that,” Rahal said. Series officials started searching in earnest for another safety device for their open cockpits after Justin Wilson died in August 2015 after being hit in the