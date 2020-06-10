Bayern Munich today can take another step toward repeating last season’s German league and cup double, with midfielder Leon Goretzka a player transformed since the COVID-19 shutdown.
Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt behind closed doors in the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal, three days before they could conceivably wrap up an eight successive Bundesliga title.
Hansi Flick’s side have won all five games since the league resumed last month following the coronavirus suspension, including a 5-2 rout of today’s opponents Frankfurt.
Photo: Reuters
Germany international midfielder Goretzka has been at the heart of Bayern’s impressive displays, notching two goals and three assists since the restart.
“I feel very good at the moment,” said Goretzka, who set up a goal for Kingsley Coman and then scored himself in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.
The 25-year-old said that he made the most of the unscheduled break to spend more time in the gym, giving Bayern extra muscle in midfield alongside the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Thiago Alcantara.
“I haven’t lost any speed, quite the opposite,” said Goretzka, cited by Flick as the catalyst behind Bayern’s comeback win at Leverkusen at the weekend.
“Leon was instrumental. With his physique, he has a huge presence on the pitch,” Flick said. “He set the tone that you need in a team when things are not going so well. He did that brilliantly.”
Frankfurt upset Bayern in the 2017-2018 DFB Pokal final with a 3-1 victory in Berlin, but the Bavarians have already beaten Eintracht home and away in the Bundesliga this season.
“We still have no intention of taking our foot off the accelerator,” Goretzka said.
A treble also remains possible for Bayern, who are on the verge of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after a 3-0 win at Chelsea in their round-of-16, first leg in February.
That competition has been on hold since the middle of March.
