Fans are to be allowed in unrestricted numbers when Super Rugby resumes in New Zealand at the weekend, the organizer said yesterday, hailing the move as a world first after professional sport’s shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again,” New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said. “It’s going to be a very special and unique competition, and it’s fitting that New Zealanders now have a chance to be part of it.”
Super Rugby Aotearoa involves New Zealand’s five teams and has been established as a temporary domestic replacement for the southern hemisphere club tournament, which is suspended due to the pandemic.
While many other sporting competitions around the globe have announced plans to restart, the vast majority are to be played either with no crowd or with numbers severely restricted.
The tournament was initially scheduled to start without spectators, but the New Zealand government yesterday announced that it was lifting all domestic restrictions due to the nation’s success in containing the coronavirus.
While border controls remain in place — preventing New Zealand teams competing internationally — measures such as social distancing would no longer be required, allowing crowds to attend sporting events.
Otago Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said the club was “buzzing” at the prospect of hosting the Waikato Chiefs in front of packed stands for the tournament opener on Saturday.
“The world will be watching and we will be ready to put on a show,” Clark said. “Our players, coaches and staff have been working overtime to get Super Rugby Aotearoa ready, and to now be able to share the competition with our members and our fans will be a very special occasion.”
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
Graham Rahal admits that he is nervous about today’s race, saying that he is curious how IndyCar’s newest safety feature, the windscreen, is to perform in its long-awaited and long-delayed debut. “This is going to be a first for us — the glare, the pitting, does it get beat up on an oval? Just the visibility standpoint, the heat, all of these things on an oval, we just don’t have any answers for that,” Rahal said. Series officials started searching in earnest for another safety device for their open cockpits after Justin Wilson died in August 2015 after being hit in the