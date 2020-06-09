No limit on crowd numbers for Super Rugby Aotearoa

AFP, WELLINGTON





Fans are to be allowed in unrestricted numbers when Super Rugby resumes in New Zealand at the weekend, the organizer said yesterday, hailing the move as a world first after professional sport’s shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again,” New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said. “It’s going to be a very special and unique competition, and it’s fitting that New Zealanders now have a chance to be part of it.”

Super Rugby Aotearoa involves New Zealand’s five teams and has been established as a temporary domestic replacement for the southern hemisphere club tournament, which is suspended due to the pandemic.

While many other sporting competitions around the globe have announced plans to restart, the vast majority are to be played either with no crowd or with numbers severely restricted.

The tournament was initially scheduled to start without spectators, but the New Zealand government yesterday announced that it was lifting all domestic restrictions due to the nation’s success in containing the coronavirus.

While border controls remain in place — preventing New Zealand teams competing internationally — measures such as social distancing would no longer be required, allowing crowds to attend sporting events.

Otago Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said the club was “buzzing” at the prospect of hosting the Waikato Chiefs in front of packed stands for the tournament opener on Saturday.

“The world will be watching and we will be ready to put on a show,” Clark said. “Our players, coaches and staff have been working overtime to get Super Rugby Aotearoa ready, and to now be able to share the competition with our members and our fans will be a very special occasion.”