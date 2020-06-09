France’s Jefferson Poirot quits internationals at 27

AP, PARIS





France prop Jefferson Poirot has retired from international rugby union at the age of 27, even though the national team is on an upward curve, because he wants to focus entirely on his club commitments.

Poirot, who scored his only try in 36 Tests for France during last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, plays for Union Bordeaux Begles in the French Top 14.

“This decision means I will no longer have the feeling of playing at 50 percent on every front and to refocus on one objective at 100 percent,” Poirot wrote on Instagram.

France’s Jefferson Poirot, second left, celebrates scoring a try against the US in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Fukuoka, Japan, on Oct. 2 last year. Photo: AP

“The objective which obsesses me the most is winning trophies at club level, to go up another level in my career as a player and to be a full-time dad,” he wrote.

Poirot led France for one game at the Rugby World Cup as part of a captaincy rotation policy and many observers expected him to take over as full-time captain from hooker Guilhem Guirado after the tournament, which saw France narrowly lose to Wales in the quarter-finals. Guirado has also retired from internationals.

However, new France coach Fabien Galthie gave the armband to the less experienced Charles Ollivon and the rampaging flanker has proved a revelation in the unexpected captaincy role.

Galthie even dropped Poirot from the squad for a Six Nations match against Wales earlier this year.

“Those who don’t know me might be surprised, may be disappointed [by my decision]. Those who know me can understand,” wrote Poirot, reflecting on his choice. “Those who are close to me support me and this decision has been maturely thought through. In no way was it taken on a whim.”

Yet his decision to walk away comes just as France has turned the corner after years of mediocrity at international level.

Galthie has completely revitalized the side and infused it with younger players, while instilling greater fitness and composure under pressure.

The decision was a surprise considering, at 27, Poirot is entering his prime years and France are due to host the next Rugby World Cup in 2023.