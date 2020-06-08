BASKETBALL
NBA clarifies seeding
The NBA on Friday told teams that playoff seeding will be based on winning percentage and that any tiebreakers necessary after that would follow the usual procedures. It was an issue that needed clarity, because the 22 teams that are to go to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, for the planned resumption of the season next month will not have played the same number of games. Based on the league plan for the restart, the Dallas Mavericks are to play an NBA-high 75 games. Most others will play 72 to 74. The low total will be 71, which the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers will finish on if the NBA’s plans for teams to play eight games at the Disney complex before the playoffs begin comes to fruition. The NBA has not yet revealed how team schedules will be adjusted once play resumes without the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks taking part in the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.
CRICKET
Gower urges cooperation
David Gower has urged the rest of world cricket to follow the West Indies in demonstrating a “spirit of cooperation” as the global game looks to get back on its feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Indies are due to arrive in England this week, ahead of a three-match Test series rescheduled for next month. International matches are central to the financing of the game at all levels, with the England and Wales Cricket Board estimating it could lose ￡252 million (US$316 million) if there are no fixtures at all this summer. “The West Indies have done us a favor,” former England captain Gower told Britain’s Press Association. “It is a unique situation and one with huge pressures. It will be a huge relief for these games to happen because getting going again is the key.” Gower, the newly installed president of the Lord’s Taverners, a cricket-related charity that supports disabled and disadvantaged young people, added: “Let’s face it, last year was extraordinary with the World Cup win [by England] and an exciting Ashes, but the problem for any sport is that the public consciousness only lasts a short while.” Gower said that the sport had been grappling with a number of major issues prior to the pandemic. “There were lots of problems in cricket before COVID-19, particularly in terms of the nations outside India, Australia and England, and issues around finance and structure. They won’t go away on their own, but if all this does help foster a spirit of cooperation, so much the better.”
SOCCER
Chinese players sanctioned
The Chinese Football Association said that six members of the national under-19 squad have been suspended for six months for violating COVID-19 control measures by leaving training camp at midnight to go drinking. The 35-player training camp in Shanghai began on May 17 and ended on Saturday. “It was a severe violation of the team’s epidemic control regulations and caused negative impacts on the whole team,” the association was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency. The six players will have to sit out all matches through Nov. 30. They also face further punishment from their respective clubs.
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
A feel-good campaign allowing fans to have cardboard cutouts of themselves at Australian rugby league games has been hijacked by pranksters, with a notorious serial killer among those making an appearance — while one TV show edited an image of Adolf Hitler into the crowd. The NRL launched “Fan In The Stand” to coincide with the sport’s return at the weekend after its season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters are barred from stadiums under strict health protocols, but can pay A$22 (US$15) to have their photograph printed on a life-size cutout and placed in the stands of