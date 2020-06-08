SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

NBA clarifies seeding

The NBA on Friday told teams that playoff seeding will be based on winning percentage and that any tiebreakers necessary after that would follow the usual procedures. It was an issue that needed clarity, because the 22 teams that are to go to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, for the planned resumption of the season next month will not have played the same number of games. Based on the league plan for the restart, the Dallas Mavericks are to play an NBA-high 75 games. Most others will play 72 to 74. The low total will be 71, which the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers will finish on if the NBA’s plans for teams to play eight games at the Disney complex before the playoffs begin comes to fruition. The NBA has not yet revealed how team schedules will be adjusted once play resumes without the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks taking part in the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

CRICKET

Gower urges cooperation

David Gower has urged the rest of world cricket to follow the West Indies in demonstrating a “spirit of cooperation” as the global game looks to get back on its feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Indies are due to arrive in England this week, ahead of a three-match Test series rescheduled for next month. International matches are central to the financing of the game at all levels, with the England and Wales Cricket Board estimating it could lose ￡252 million (US$316 million) if there are no fixtures at all this summer. “The West Indies have done us a favor,” former England captain Gower told Britain’s Press Association. “It is a unique situation and one with huge pressures. It will be a huge relief for these games to happen because getting going again is the key.” Gower, the newly installed president of the Lord’s Taverners, a cricket-related charity that supports disabled and disadvantaged young people, added: “Let’s face it, last year was extraordinary with the World Cup win [by England] and an exciting Ashes, but the problem for any sport is that the public consciousness only lasts a short while.” Gower said that the sport had been grappling with a number of major issues prior to the pandemic. “There were lots of problems in cricket before COVID-19, particularly in terms of the nations outside India, Australia and England, and issues around finance and structure. They won’t go away on their own, but if all this does help foster a spirit of cooperation, so much the better.”

SOCCER

Chinese players sanctioned

The Chinese Football Association said that six members of the national under-19 squad have been suspended for six months for violating COVID-19 control measures by leaving training camp at midnight to go drinking. The 35-player training camp in Shanghai began on May 17 and ended on Saturday. “It was a severe violation of the team’s epidemic control regulations and caused negative impacts on the whole team,” the association was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency. The six players will have to sit out all matches through Nov. 30. They also face further punishment from their respective clubs.