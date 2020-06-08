Scott Dixon wins IndyCar opener Genesys 300 race

AFP, LOS ANGELES





New Zealand’s Scott Dixon climbed out of his car and donned a white protective mask after seizing the checkered flag in the delayed IndyCar season-opening race in Texas on Saturday.

Dixon crossed the finish line first ahead of runner-up Simon Pagenaud in the Genesys 300, the first IndyCar race in eight months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Such strange times right now,” Dixon said immediately after the race. “It was awesome. The power out there. We could just go for it.”

Scott Dixon, left, celebrates after winning the IndyCar Genesys 300 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on Saturday. Photo: AFP

After the pandemic led to a postponement of this year’s IndyCar campaign, the series finally got under way with no spectators in the grandstands at the 2.4km Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

“I am bummed that the fans aren’t here,” Dixon said. “I wish everybody was here to celebrate.”

Former Indianapolis 500 winner Pagenaud finished 4.4 seconds back in second and reigning series champion Josef Newgarden placed third.

Organizers decided to run the practice, qualifying and 200-lap race all on the same day to minimize the amount of time the participants would be at the venue.

“Today was compact,” Dixon said. “We flew in this morning and we had a hour-and-20-minute practice, then straight to qualifying and straight to the race, and then fly back out tonight. That is very different. Normally we have a couple of days of prep, so that was difficult.”

Dixon earned his 47th career win to move within just five victories of Italian-born American Mario Andretti, who is second all-time with 52. He also matched A.J. Foyt’s record of 18 seasons with at least one victory.