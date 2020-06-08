Conor McGregor announces retirement

AFP, LONDON





Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor yesterday announced his retirement from the sport.

The two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world champion said that his fighting days were over in a Twitter message posted on his verified account, alongside a picture of the Irishman with his mother, Margaret.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!” he wrote.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor celebrates a win at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Jan. 18. Photo: Reuters

“Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours.”

The controversial fighter, nicknamed “The Notorious,” previously announced his retirement from the sport in March last year after being battered into submission by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

In April 2016 he also said he was retiring with a now-famous tweet: “I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later.”

His last appearance in the octagon was on Jan. 18 after a 15-month absence when he knocked out American Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a ruthless 40-second destruction in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor, one of the most popular fighters in MMA history, has a record of 22-4 and was the first UFC fighter to hold two championship belts at the same time.