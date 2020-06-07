Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has agreed to a 30 percent pay cut to help the sport deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with other executives at Rugby Australia, officials said yesterday.
The New Zealander does not officially start until the middle of next month and had been immune from the cutbacks imposed elsewhere in the organization because his contract had not begun.
However, the former Glasgow Warriors coach touched base with Rugby Australia interim chief executive Rob Clarke this week to volunteer a pay cut until at least the end of September.
Photo: Reuters
Rugby Australia director of rugby Scott Johnson said that Rennie told him at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that he would drop back to whatever level other employees were on.
“Dave Rennie brought this up to me a couple of months ago,” Johnson told the Australian newspaper of the 56-year-old, whose contract is reportedly worth A$1 million (US$650,000) annually. “And anyone who knows Dave Rennie like I do ... there is no way he would have come into Australia and coached without accepting what everyone else was accepting. There is no way he would have done it.”
With Rugby Australia facing big financial losses from the sport’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown, about a dozen executives in late March agreed to 30 percent pay cuts until Sept. 30.
Players’ wages were also slashed by about 60 percent, while Rugby Australia this week sacked a third of its staff.
It posted a nearly A$10 million deficit last year, exacerbated by a hefty payment to former Wallaby Israel Folau after his sacking. It has since been bleeding money with Super Rugby postponed and Tests next month against Ireland and Fiji canceled.
Despite the turmoil, Rennie this week said that “there are lots of good things happening in Australian rugby.”
“I’m a lot clearer on the players and where they’re at and what we need to do,” he said.
DRIVING AMBITION: ‘I was excited by playing at the Olympics ... Who knows what’s going to happen? Hopefully, I could have a chance to win a medal,’ Tiffany Chan said After just three tournaments this year, a chance of Olympic glory postponed and two weeks alone in quarantine, golfer Tiffany Chan could be forgiven for feeling sorry for herself. Instead, Hong Kong’s first LPGA Tour player is sporting a broad grin and taking the positives from the game’s COVID-19 shutdown, determined to establish herself in the fiercely competitive world of women’s golf. The talented 26-year-old kept herself fit physically and mentally during the lockdown, and is happy to be back on the fairways since the easing of coronavirus restrictions last month. “When I came back to Hong Kong [in March], I actually did
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain’s youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. Brown posted a video of the accident on Instagram, but reassured supporters that she was fine. “I don’t usually post my falls or talk about them ... but this was my worst fall. I just want everyone to know that it’s OK — don’t worry, I’m OK,” she said. “I’m going to push boundaries for girls with my skating and surfing. I’m going for gold in 2021
Zhu Ting stands tall in China — and not just because she is 1.98m tall. The 25-year-old farmer’s daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the country’s sporting ambitions. As captain and figurehead of China’s women’s volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country’s biggest stars. State television once feted her as “an invincible and dominant superhero.” A nurse fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it — also scribbled were the words: “Proud that
A feel-good campaign allowing fans to have cardboard cutouts of themselves at Australian rugby league games has been hijacked by pranksters, with a notorious serial killer among those making an appearance — while one TV show edited an image of Adolf Hitler into the crowd. The NRL launched “Fan In The Stand” to coincide with the sport’s return at the weekend after its season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters are barred from stadiums under strict health protocols, but can pay A$22 (US$15) to have their photograph printed on a life-size cutout and placed in the stands of