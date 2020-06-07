Liverpool could end title drought at home

AP, MANCHESTER, England





Liverpool could end their 30-year title drought at home after all when the English Premier League resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic-enforced suspension.

Police originally indicated that they wanted the club’s second game after the restart against Crystal Palace to be at a neutral venue because of concerns that supporters could congregate outside Anfield, while they are prohibited from being inside.

However, the game on June 24 has been scheduled at Liverpool’s home stadium.

Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino reacts during their FA Cup match against Everton at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Jan. 5. Photo: EPA-EFE

Liverpool lead second-placed Manchester City by 25 points and are two wins from winning the title.

Juergen Klopp’s side could clinch the trophy in their first game back against Everton if City lose to Arsenal on June 17. A few hours before that game in Manchester, a match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United is to mark the return of the league from its 100-day coronavirus shutdown.

A reconfigured Premier League schedule released on Friday initially sees 32 games in 16 days — only two days will be without any action. Every game is to be shown live in Britain — many for free in an unprecedented move — because fans will not be allowed at games for the remainder of the season, which is due to end on the final weekend of next month. Pubs are also due to remain closed in England until at least next month.

Sky Sports and BT Sport, who are the main domestic rights holders, will offer fans the option of watching games with pre-recorded crowd noise to cover the silence from stadiums. Sky Sports will have team-specific audio from FIFA video game producer EA Sports.

There will also be new online services to link up housebound fans in video chats alongside game feeds: Watch Together on BT and Fanzone on Sky.

“With live sport on hold for over two months, we’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how we broadcast in new ways to bring fans together, even if they can’t meet up to watch the match,” Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said.