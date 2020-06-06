Graham Rahal admits that he is nervous about today’s race, saying that he is curious how IndyCar’s newest safety feature, the windscreen, is to perform in its long-awaited and long-delayed debut.
“This is going to be a first for us — the glare, the pitting, does it get beat up on an oval? Just the visibility standpoint, the heat, all of these things on an oval, we just don’t have any answers for that,” Rahal said.
Series officials started searching in earnest for another safety device for their open cockpits after Justin Wilson died in August 2015 after being hit in the head by a broken part from another car.
Photo: AP
IndyCar officials in May last year announced that they would add the Red Bull Advanced Technologies version of Formula One’s protective “halo” to its cars this season.
The clear wraparound screen is anchored to the cockpit with a titanium frame and includes an anti-fogging heat.
The company says the windscreen can withstand 15 tonnes of force.
“We feel really good about where we’re at with those,” IndyCar president Jay Frye said. “It’s a total driver safety solution and no expense has been spared.”
Twenty-seven drivers used the protective aeroscreen during a two-day test on the Circuit of the Americas, a road course in Austin, Texas, that was limited because of bad weather.
Afterward, defending series champion Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske told reporters that the windscreen added more weight to the front and changed the balance of the car.
Drivers believe that they will have to continue making adjustments throughout the season, adjustments that already could be in place if not for the COVID-19 shutdown.
The revised schedule has meant moving the aeroscreen’s introduction to Texas, a high-speed oval.
In a season where nothing yet has gone according to plan, it is understandable why drivers who do not blink at speeds of more than 321.87kph suddenly feel uneasy about something new.
“It’s an incredible innovation from IndyCar,” said Canadian driver James Hinchcliffe, Rossi’s teammate with Andretti Autosport. “There are a lot of question marks still. We haven’t run it on an oval, we haven’t run it at night, so we’re all going to kind of be learning on the fly.”
Rahal will just try to make the best of it.
“How it’s going to affect us, we just don’t know,” Rahal said. “But hopefully we are capable enough to make a great show for it.”
