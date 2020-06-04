Players must retrain brain to adopt virus measures: Hussain

Reuters, LONDON





Playing in empty stadiums is not ideal, but a bigger challenge for players during England’s home series against West Indies would be changing the way they shine the ball and keeping a lid on celebrations, former England captain Nasser Hussain has said.

Subject to government approval, the three-Test series would take place next month behind closed doors, with the use of saliva to shine the ball likely to be banned as part of measures to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Hussain, 52, told Sky Sports News that the teams would have no choice but to create their own atmosphere in the empty venues, although other aspects of post-shutdown cricket would be more difficult to get used to.

England batsman and captain Nasser Hussain plays a shot on the final day of the final Test between England and South Africa at Centurion in Pretoria on Jan. 18, 2000. Photo: AFP

“Some of the stuff they have trained their brain for 10 years to do — shining a cricket ball, celebrating a wicket — will be the difficult thing for them,” he said. “They are used to putting saliva on a cricket ball and can’t do that anymore, so they will have to retrain the brain.”

Several pace bowlers have voiced concerns about the potential ban, which they fear would restrict their ability to generate swing, but England captain Joe Root said it could make his bowlers even more accurate.

“It could work in our favor and up skill levels,” Root told Sky Sports.