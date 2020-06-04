Hamilton ‘overcome with rage’ over racial injustice

AFP, LONDON





Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said that he is “completely overcome with rage” about racial injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

It is the second time this week that Britain’s six-time world champion has spoken angrily about the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died on Monday last week during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions,” Hamilton wrote on Tuesday on social media.

“I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen,” he added, after days of protests that have gripped cities across the US, prompting curfews and the use of force by law enforcement agencies. “I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people.”

Earlier this week, Hamilton lashed out at leading figures in his “white dominated” sport for not speaking out.

“I see those of you who are staying silent — some of you the biggest of stars, yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice,” he said.

It prompted several top drivers to express outrage and support.

Formula One on Tuesday issued its first response.

“We stand with you and all people in the fight against racism,” the statement said. “It is an evil that no sport or society is truly immune from. And it is only together we can oppose an eradicate it. Together we are stronger.”

Hamilton questioned why protests were needed before the police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, Derek Chauvin, was arrested.

“It is only when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be cave in and do something, but by then it is far too late and not enough has been done,” Hamilton said. “It took hundreds of thousands of people’s complaints and buildings to burn before officials reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter.”