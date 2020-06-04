Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said that he is “completely overcome with rage” about racial injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
It is the second time this week that Britain’s six-time world champion has spoken angrily about the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died on Monday last week during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions,” Hamilton wrote on Tuesday on social media.
“I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen,” he added, after days of protests that have gripped cities across the US, prompting curfews and the use of force by law enforcement agencies. “I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people.”
Earlier this week, Hamilton lashed out at leading figures in his “white dominated” sport for not speaking out.
“I see those of you who are staying silent — some of you the biggest of stars, yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice,” he said.
It prompted several top drivers to express outrage and support.
Formula One on Tuesday issued its first response.
“We stand with you and all people in the fight against racism,” the statement said. “It is an evil that no sport or society is truly immune from. And it is only together we can oppose an eradicate it. Together we are stronger.”
Hamilton questioned why protests were needed before the police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, Derek Chauvin, was arrested.
“It is only when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be cave in and do something, but by then it is far too late and not enough has been done,” Hamilton said. “It took hundreds of thousands of people’s complaints and buildings to burn before officials reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter.”
A sudden shortage of locks in Australian rugby union has opened the door for Matt Philip to reclaim his Wallabies jersey, but the Melbourne Rebels player says that the uncertainties wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic have left him with a difficult choice. The Australian yesterday named Philip among 16 Rebels players either set to leave the Super Rugby club or seriously considering it, underscoring the challenge Rugby Australia faces to retain talent. Linked with a move to Section Paloise Bearn Pyrenees, commonly referred to as Pau, in France’s Top 14, Philip said that he had yet to settle his playing future, and
As professional soccer returned to Denmark, fans used Zoom to be part of the action. Thousands of Danish soccer fans on Thursday logged on to the conferencing software and were transported to Ceres Park for a league match between AGF and Randers that heralded the resumption of the nation’s pandemic-affected soccer season. While the stadium itself was without fans, the faces of thousands of supporters who joined the Zoom call were shown on giant screens that ran along one side of the pitch. Families wearing club shirts and scarves cheered inside their living rooms. Some were seen clenching their fists in joy after
It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a soccer country? That is the question that some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbors work to bring the sport back after the COVID-19 shutdown. Debate has raged ever since Ligue 1 decided in late April to bring a premature end to the season with 10 rounds of matches unplayed. By contrast, two weeks have passed since the Bundesliga restarted, while Italian Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora on Thursday confirmed that Serie A would return on June 20, and La Liga and the English Premier
A feel-good campaign allowing fans to have cardboard cutouts of themselves at Australian rugby league games has been hijacked by pranksters, with a notorious serial killer among those making an appearance — while one TV show edited an image of Adolf Hitler into the crowd. The NRL launched “Fan In The Stand” to coincide with the sport’s return at the weekend after its season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters are barred from stadiums under strict health protocols, but can pay A$22 (US$15) to have their photograph printed on a life-size cutout and placed in the stands of