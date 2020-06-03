Fred begins 600km cycle ride to help poor families

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO





Former Brazil international Fred on Monday began on a five-day, 600km cycle ride to help poor families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36-year-old announced his “Tour de Fred” on Twitter, from the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro, where he plays for Fluminense.

He said he wants to “help 4,000 poor families” and vowed to donate a food basket for every kilometer he rides, while he has also launched an online campaign to collect donations.

Cruzeiro’s Fred, left, controls the ball against Gremio in their Brasileirao match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Dec. 5 last year. Photo: Reuters

Fred left at dawn and is due to take dirt tracks and small roads to avoid main highways, and the potential of crowds breaking social distancing rules in coming out to cheer him on.

His final destination is Fluminense’s training center close to Rio de Janeiro Olympic Park.

Fred scored 18 goals in 39 appearances for Brazil.

He played at the 2006 and 2014 FIFA World Cup finals.

He helped Brazil to victory in the 2007 Copa America and 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.

He has previously played for Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro, the two biggest clubs in Belo Horizonte.