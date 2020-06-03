Danish fans enjoy ‘drive-in’ soccer, despite defeat

Reuters





With fans barred from entering stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Danish Superliga leaders Midtjylland took an imaginative approach to their return to action with a “drive-in” broadcast for supporters.

The club on Monday installed giant screens in the parking lot of the MCH Arena to allow fans to watch their match against AC Horsens from the their vehicles from the more than 2,000 available parking spaces.

Fans turned out with the vehicles emblazoned in the club’s red and black colors, with balloons and flags on show.

Fans in their vehicle watch the Danish Superliga match between Midtjylland and AC Horsens in the MCH Arena parking lot in Herning, Denmark, on Monday. Photo: AFP

While fans, who listened to the commentary on their radios, would have been glad for the chance to see their team back in action, the hosts suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to 10th-placed Horsens.

A goal from Louka Prip in the 36th minute settled the outcome, although Midtjylland remain nine points clear of Copenhagen at the top of the table.

The top six in the Superliga play a 10-game “mini-league” to determine the champions.