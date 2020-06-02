SPAIN
La Liga schedule unveiled
La Liga is to restart on Thursday next week with the derby between Sevilla and Real Betis Balompie, it was confirmed on Sunday. The first round of games are to be played over four days, with leaders Barcelona at RCD Mallorca on the following Saturday and Real Madrid at home to Sociedad Deportiva Eibar the next day. The following round of matches is to run from June 15 to June 18. Barcelona are to host CD Leganes on June 16, while Real Madrid take on Valencia in the capital two days later. The season should be completed by July 19. “We want next season to start Sept. 12,” La Liga president Javier Tebas told Movistar. “We have designed the schedule to give each team at least 72 hours of rest between matches... We will update the schedule two matchdays at a time to take into account the weather conditions, which are known two weeks in advance.” Barcelona led Real Madrid by two points at the top of the table when the season was halted in March.
ENGLAND
Championship set to resume
The Championship is due to resume behind closed doors on June 20 after league officials on Sunday agreed to a provisional return date. The Premier League announced on Thursday last week that the top-flight season would resume on June 17 following the COVID-19 suspension in the middle of March. The English Football League (EFL), which governs the three divisions below the Premier League, said the Championship would return at about the same time, provided that all safety requirements are in place. Leeds United led West Bromwich Albion by a point at the top of the table when the season was suspended with nine rounds of matches remaining. Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End occupied the promotion playoff spots.
UNITED STATES
Players agree concessions
The Major League Soccer Players’ Association (MLSPA) said its members on Sunday voted to approve a package of concessions for this season, with cuts in salaries and bonuses. The players’ body added that there would be modifications to a five-year collective bargaining agreement agreed in February, including a one-year extension. “The package has been formally submitted to the league for a decision by the owners,” the MLSPA said in a statement. “While a difficult vote in incredibly challenging times, it was taken collectively to ensure that players can return to competition as soon as they are safely able to do so.” The MLS season has been suspended since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BRAZIL
Sixteen players test positive
Rio de Janeiro side Vasco da Gama on Sunday said that 16 players had tested positive for COVID-19, the news coming a day before the state’s clubs are due to restart training after a two-month shutdown. The club said that the 16 players, out of 43 tested, would be isolated. Another three had already recovered from the disease. “This only proves that we are taking great action, identifying infection in our athletes as quickly as possible,” the club said in a statement. “This allows us to stop the virus being spread.” Players in Rio de Janeiro were to be allowed to undergo physical tests and undertake individual training from yesterday, but contact training is not yet permitted.
“Road Runner” Alphonso Davies lived up to his nickname with another lightning sprint on Saturday as Bayern Munich opened a 10-point lead in the Bundesliga. Having defeated second-placed Borussia Dortmund 1-0 away in midweek, Bayern enjoyed a 5-0 romp over Fortuna Duesseldorf. Defender Mathias Joergensen scored an early own-goal before Benjamin Pavard, Robert Lewandowski (2) and Davies scored for Bayern. With five games remaining, the defending champions, who have won their past eight league games, are comfortably on course for an eighth straight league title. Davies scored the best goal of the game when the fleet-footed defender pressed Duesseldorf into making a mistake, barged
The losing captain thanked the winning team’s players for their personal sacrifices leading into the match and a charter flight pilot received a big round of applause when his plane beat incoming fog to touch down after midnight following another game as feel-good stories off the field matched those on it as the National Rugby League (NRL) restarted its season in Australia over the weekend. The New Zealand Warriors’ 18-0 win over St George Illawarra was the Auckland-based team’s first of the season after three rounds and it could not have come at a better time. Due to international travel restrictions
Taiwan Steel celebrated a big win over Tatung in the Taiwan Premier League yesterday, while undefeated Taichung Futuro remained at the top of the table, although their lead is only one point. Four of the eight teams were in action, completing matches postponed the previous weekend due to rain, with Taipower and Hang Yuan playing out a scoreless draw in Kaohsiung. Taiwan Steel are sorting out their early-season problems as they chase the leaders and it showed against defending champions Tatung at the Jhubei Stadium in Hsinchu County. Haitian striker Benchy Astama netted a brace and midfielder Kuo Po-wei’s outstanding solo effort sent
DISTANCING RULES: The government said social distancing should be maintained during disputes and celebrations, but conceded it would not be possible during play The Premier League on Saturday was given British government approval to press ahead with its June 17 restart, although players will have to stay apart during goal celebrations and disputes to maintain social distancing. Further details of the league’s plans for dealing with COVID-19 cases have been disclosed with clubs likely to have to play even if they only have 15 fit squad members. In a further boost to the league’s restart plans, there were no positives in the fourth round of twice-weekly testing. Tests were conducted on 1,130 players and club personnel on Thursday and Friday as contact training resumed. The season