SPAIN

La Liga schedule unveiled

La Liga is to restart on Thursday next week with the derby between Sevilla and Real Betis Balompie, it was confirmed on Sunday. The first round of games are to be played over four days, with leaders Barcelona at RCD Mallorca on the following Saturday and Real Madrid at home to Sociedad Deportiva Eibar the next day. The following round of matches is to run from June 15 to June 18. Barcelona are to host CD Leganes on June 16, while Real Madrid take on Valencia in the capital two days later. The season should be completed by July 19. “We want next season to start Sept. 12,” La Liga president Javier Tebas told Movistar. “We have designed the schedule to give each team at least 72 hours of rest between matches... We will update the schedule two matchdays at a time to take into account the weather conditions, which are known two weeks in advance.” Barcelona led Real Madrid by two points at the top of the table when the season was halted in March.

ENGLAND

Championship set to resume

The Championship is due to resume behind closed doors on June 20 after league officials on Sunday agreed to a provisional return date. The Premier League announced on Thursday last week that the top-flight season would resume on June 17 following the COVID-19 suspension in the middle of March. The English Football League (EFL), which governs the three divisions below the Premier League, said the Championship would return at about the same time, provided that all safety requirements are in place. Leeds United led West Bromwich Albion by a point at the top of the table when the season was suspended with nine rounds of matches remaining. Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston North End occupied the promotion playoff spots.

UNITED STATES

Players agree concessions

The Major League Soccer Players’ Association (MLSPA) said its members on Sunday voted to approve a package of concessions for this season, with cuts in salaries and bonuses. The players’ body added that there would be modifications to a five-year collective bargaining agreement agreed in February, including a one-year extension. “The package has been formally submitted to the league for a decision by the owners,” the MLSPA said in a statement. “While a difficult vote in incredibly challenging times, it was taken collectively to ensure that players can return to competition as soon as they are safely able to do so.” The MLS season has been suspended since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BRAZIL

Sixteen players test positive

Rio de Janeiro side Vasco da Gama on Sunday said that 16 players had tested positive for COVID-19, the news coming a day before the state’s clubs are due to restart training after a two-month shutdown. The club said that the 16 players, out of 43 tested, would be isolated. Another three had already recovered from the disease. “This only proves that we are taking great action, identifying infection in our athletes as quickly as possible,” the club said in a statement. “This allows us to stop the virus being spread.” Players in Rio de Janeiro were to be allowed to undergo physical tests and undertake individual training from yesterday, but contact training is not yet permitted.