Burns trounces Woodley

AP, LAS VEGAS





Gilbert Burns dominated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley to win a unanimous decision on Saturday in the mixed martial arts promotion’s return to Las Vegas.

Brazilian heavyweight Augusto Sakai employed some unpunished gamesmanship to eke out a split-decision victory over Bulgaria’s Blagoy Ivanov in the penultimate bout of the UFC’s first show in its hometown since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The event was held without fans at the UFC Apex, a small gym with broadcast facilities on the promotion’s corporate campus. The UFC used minimal personnel to stage the fight and the promotion said that everyone involved was subject to strict health and safety protocols.

Gilbert Burns, left, punches Tyron Woodley during their welterweight fight at UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. Photo: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa via USA TODAY

The 33-year-old Burns (19-3) dominated on his feet and on the ground, finishing his first main-event bout with likely the biggest win of his career and his sixth consecutive victory since July 2018, including four straight since moving back up to welterweight.

From a first-round knockdown to a strong finish, the Florida-based Brazilian soundly defeated one of the most accomplished welterweights in UFC history and made his case for a shot at champion Kamaru Usman, his training partner.

“I trained so hard for this fight and I knew I could do it,” said Burns, who entered the bout ranked sixth in the crowded 170-pound division. “I was calling these guys out for a reason. I’m coming to stay. That was a former champion right there. You saw a dominant performance against a former champion. I’m ready. I feel so good right now.”

The judges all gave all five rounds to Burns, scoring it 50-45, 50-44 and 50-44. Burns called out Usman in his post-fight interview.

“I love the champ, my training partner, but come on, give me a shot,” Burns said. “A lot of respect, a lot of love for you, but I think I’m next... If they want to make a fight in July, come on. I don’t have a scratch.”

Burns came out with furious energy against Woodley, dropping the ex-champ in the opening seconds and gaining full mount. A gaping cut opened in Woodley’s left eyebrow in the opening minutes and Burns again overcame Woodley’s famously strong takedown defense to drop Woodley again in the second round.

Woodley (19-5-1) had not fought since losing his title in a one-sided thrashing from Usman in March last year. Woodley had reigned atop the division for nearly three years, and the 38-year-old University of Missouri graduate said he dealt with depression while debating whether to stay in MMA or to pursue a music career.