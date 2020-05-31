SPORTS BRIEFS

FORMULA ONE

Mercedes to still compete

Mercedes plans to stay in Formula One for years to come, parent company Daimler said after renewed speculation about the world champions’ future and the intentions of team principal Toto Wolff. Daimler criticized the “unfounded and irresponsible” reports. “The sport has taken the right measures to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and its future financial sustainability,” it said in a statement. “It is our clear intention to continue competing in Formula One as a Mercedes-Benz works team in the years to come, and to do so with our managing partner Toto Wolff.” Germany’s Auto Bild had on Thursday suggested that Racing Point owner and Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll could buy Daimler’s stake in the team.

BASEBALL

Vazquez faces new charge

Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez is facing a new child pornography charge in St Louis, separate from the 20 counts in Florida. Vazquez was charged in Missouri with furnishing pornographic materials to a juvenile in February after sending pornographic images to a minor there last summer, an offense that is a Class A misdemeanor in Missouri, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. The images of Vazquez were sent to a 15-year-old girl who used to live in Pennsylvania, where Vazquez is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison. He was suspended immediately by Major League Baseball.

SOCCER

Red Star crowned champs

Red Star Belgrade on Friday clinched their third successive and a record-extending 31st league title with a 5-0 win at city rivals Rad, as Serbia’s first division resumed after it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. However, celebrations were muted, as the match was played behind closed doors and the 1991 UEFA Champions League winners — who won the continent’s elite club competition on this day 29 years ago — were unable to share their joy with the fans. With three rounds of matches remaining, Red Star have 72 points from 27 games, 14 more than closest rivals Partizan Belgrade. Up to 1,000 fans are to be allowed to attend matches as of next weekend, when Red Star are to face Radnik Surdulica at home, with the Serbian government continuing to ease lockdown measures. Former Red Star international midfielder and now head coach Dejan Stankovic — who won the 2010 Champions League with Inter — was delighted. “All credit goes to the players, the staff and the fans, who put wind in our sails every step of the way,” Stankovic told Arenasport television. “We’ll have some champagne tonight. We’ve earned it.”

ATHLETICS

Single day to host 173 meets

The Czech Athletics Federation has responded to loosened lockdown restrictions by organizing 173 meetings across the country in a single day: tomorrow. All age categories are to participate and three of the meetings are to include the country’s elite athletes, including two-time Olympic javelin champion Barbora Spotakova and three-time indoor world 400m champion Pavel Maslak. The initiative has been celebrated by World Athletics president Sebastian Coe. “It’s a really powerful template for all our other member federations,” Coe said in a conference call with Czech media on Friday. “It’s a template for how you engage the athletes, younger people and the fans.” Gatherings of up to 300 people are allowed in the Czech Republic.