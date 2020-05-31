FORMULA ONE
Mercedes to still compete
Mercedes plans to stay in Formula One for years to come, parent company Daimler said after renewed speculation about the world champions’ future and the intentions of team principal Toto Wolff. Daimler criticized the “unfounded and irresponsible” reports. “The sport has taken the right measures to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and its future financial sustainability,” it said in a statement. “It is our clear intention to continue competing in Formula One as a Mercedes-Benz works team in the years to come, and to do so with our managing partner Toto Wolff.” Germany’s Auto Bild had on Thursday suggested that Racing Point owner and Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll could buy Daimler’s stake in the team.
BASEBALL
Vazquez faces new charge
Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez is facing a new child pornography charge in St Louis, separate from the 20 counts in Florida. Vazquez was charged in Missouri with furnishing pornographic materials to a juvenile in February after sending pornographic images to a minor there last summer, an offense that is a Class A misdemeanor in Missouri, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. The images of Vazquez were sent to a 15-year-old girl who used to live in Pennsylvania, where Vazquez is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison. He was suspended immediately by Major League Baseball.
SOCCER
Red Star crowned champs
Red Star Belgrade on Friday clinched their third successive and a record-extending 31st league title with a 5-0 win at city rivals Rad, as Serbia’s first division resumed after it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. However, celebrations were muted, as the match was played behind closed doors and the 1991 UEFA Champions League winners — who won the continent’s elite club competition on this day 29 years ago — were unable to share their joy with the fans. With three rounds of matches remaining, Red Star have 72 points from 27 games, 14 more than closest rivals Partizan Belgrade. Up to 1,000 fans are to be allowed to attend matches as of next weekend, when Red Star are to face Radnik Surdulica at home, with the Serbian government continuing to ease lockdown measures. Former Red Star international midfielder and now head coach Dejan Stankovic — who won the 2010 Champions League with Inter — was delighted. “All credit goes to the players, the staff and the fans, who put wind in our sails every step of the way,” Stankovic told Arenasport television. “We’ll have some champagne tonight. We’ve earned it.”
ATHLETICS
Single day to host 173 meets
The Czech Athletics Federation has responded to loosened lockdown restrictions by organizing 173 meetings across the country in a single day: tomorrow. All age categories are to participate and three of the meetings are to include the country’s elite athletes, including two-time Olympic javelin champion Barbora Spotakova and three-time indoor world 400m champion Pavel Maslak. The initiative has been celebrated by World Athletics president Sebastian Coe. “It’s a really powerful template for all our other member federations,” Coe said in a conference call with Czech media on Friday. “It’s a template for how you engage the athletes, younger people and the fans.” Gatherings of up to 300 people are allowed in the Czech Republic.
A sudden shortage of locks in Australian rugby union has opened the door for Matt Philip to reclaim his Wallabies jersey, but the Melbourne Rebels player says that the uncertainties wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic have left him with a difficult choice. The Australian yesterday named Philip among 16 Rebels players either set to leave the Super Rugby club or seriously considering it, underscoring the challenge Rugby Australia faces to retain talent. Linked with a move to Section Paloise Bearn Pyrenees, commonly referred to as Pau, in France’s Top 14, Philip said that he had yet to settle his playing future, and
The Rakuten Monkeys remained atop the CPBL table, despite a 5-7 loss to the Uni-President Lions in Taoyuan yesterday, while the CTBC Brothers fell to the Fubon Guardians at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium. The visiting Guardians blasted three home runs in their 7-3 triumph, helping Dominican pitcher Henry Sosa pocket his second win of the season. Improving his record to 2-2, Sosa sailed through seven innings, allowing six hits while striking out five. He gave up one earned run in the opening frame, with two Brothers relievers mopping up the final two innings. Fubon’s marquee stars, designated hitter Hu Chin-lung and first baseman
When Chinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai surprisingly thrashed Rafael Benitez’s Dalian Yifang 5-1 to stay in the league in November last year, disgruntled fans were quick to allege corruption — the legacy of a murky past that exploded into scandal 10 years ago. Benitez, who led Liverpool to the 2005 UEFA Champions League title, was perplexed by one of the heaviest defeats of his coaching career, saying: “This is a game that I don’t quite understand.” Despite fan complaints to the Chinese Football Association (CFA), no case was brought and there is no evidence of wrongdoing. However, the haste with which some
Georgian tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili, ranked 27th in the world, was on Sunday charged with physically assaulting his ex-wife, prosecutors said. A court in Tbilisi charged Basilashvili with perpetrating “violence against a family member committed in the presence of a minor,” before releasing him on US$30,000 bail, prosecutor Natia Guruli said. He faces up to three years in prison if found guilty. Basilashvili’s ex-wife, Neka Dorokashvili, on Sunday told Mtavari TV that Basilashvili “physically assaulted” her on Friday in the presence of their five-year-old son. Basilashvili denied the charges, his lawyer Irma Chkadua said. The 28-year-old won his second ATP Tour title at the China