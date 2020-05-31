Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly are not giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets.
While the power couple’s first attempt at acquiring the team fell apart, they are working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to produce a second bid, the New York Post reported on Friday.
The newspaper quoted anonymous sources as saying that actress-singer Lopez and retired baseball star Rodriguez are willing to invest “hundreds of millions” out of their pockets to acquire the Mets.
Photo: AP
According to the Post, the Wilpon family, who own the Mets, are growing more eager to unload the team as their finances take a hit due to baseball’s shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wilpons are now willing to package SNY, the Mets’ cable network, for sale along with the club, the newspaper added.
The Wilpons’ previous unwillingness to include SNY in the deal helped sink the first bid from Rodriguez and Lopez, the Post reported.
The Wilpons were initially reported to be shopping the Mets in December, when billionaire hedge fund founder Steve Cohen attempted to acquire 80 percent of the team.
Cohen, a minority owner of the team, announced in February that his bid to gain a controlling interest had failed, news that was followed shortly by reports of interest from Rodriguez and Lopez.
Forbes last month placed the Mets’ value at US$2.4 billion, a 4 percent increase from last year.
The Mets ranked sixth on Forbes’ list of most valuable Major League Baseball teams, trailing only the New York Yankees (US$5 billion), the Los Angeles Dodgers (US$3.4 billion), the Boston Red Sox (US$3.3 billion), the Chicago Cubs (US$3.2 billion) and the San Francisco Giants (US$3.1 billion).
Rodriguez, 44, was a three-time Most Valuable Player and 14-time All-Star in a 22-year major league career that included stints with the Seattle Mariners (1994-2000), the Texas Rangers (2001-03) and the New York Yankees (2004-13).
His accomplishments were tarnished by his admitted use of performance-enhancing drugs.
Lopez, 50, has enjoyed success as both a movie star and a singer, with Fox Business in February reporting her net worth to be between US$225 million and US$400 million, with Rodriguez’s net worth estimated at US$300 million to US$350 million.
A sudden shortage of locks in Australian rugby union has opened the door for Matt Philip to reclaim his Wallabies jersey, but the Melbourne Rebels player says that the uncertainties wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic have left him with a difficult choice. The Australian yesterday named Philip among 16 Rebels players either set to leave the Super Rugby club or seriously considering it, underscoring the challenge Rugby Australia faces to retain talent. Linked with a move to Section Paloise Bearn Pyrenees, commonly referred to as Pau, in France’s Top 14, Philip said that he had yet to settle his playing future, and
The Rakuten Monkeys remained atop the CPBL table, despite a 5-7 loss to the Uni-President Lions in Taoyuan yesterday, while the CTBC Brothers fell to the Fubon Guardians at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium. The visiting Guardians blasted three home runs in their 7-3 triumph, helping Dominican pitcher Henry Sosa pocket his second win of the season. Improving his record to 2-2, Sosa sailed through seven innings, allowing six hits while striking out five. He gave up one earned run in the opening frame, with two Brothers relievers mopping up the final two innings. Fubon’s marquee stars, designated hitter Hu Chin-lung and first baseman
When Chinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai surprisingly thrashed Rafael Benitez’s Dalian Yifang 5-1 to stay in the league in November last year, disgruntled fans were quick to allege corruption — the legacy of a murky past that exploded into scandal 10 years ago. Benitez, who led Liverpool to the 2005 UEFA Champions League title, was perplexed by one of the heaviest defeats of his coaching career, saying: “This is a game that I don’t quite understand.” Despite fan complaints to the Chinese Football Association (CFA), no case was brought and there is no evidence of wrongdoing. However, the haste with which some
Georgian tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili, ranked 27th in the world, was on Sunday charged with physically assaulting his ex-wife, prosecutors said. A court in Tbilisi charged Basilashvili with perpetrating “violence against a family member committed in the presence of a minor,” before releasing him on US$30,000 bail, prosecutor Natia Guruli said. He faces up to three years in prison if found guilty. Basilashvili’s ex-wife, Neka Dorokashvili, on Sunday told Mtavari TV that Basilashvili “physically assaulted” her on Friday in the presence of their five-year-old son. Basilashvili denied the charges, his lawyer Irma Chkadua said. The 28-year-old won his second ATP Tour title at the China