Leverkusen beat Freiburg 1-0 on Kai Havertz goal

Reuters, FREIBURG, Germany





Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Friday secured a scrappy 1-0 Bundesliga victory at SC Freiburg, bouncing back from a midweek setback to win with an opportunist goal by forward Kai Havertz.

The result lifted Bayer, who were hammered 4-1 by VfL Wolfsburg at home on Tuesday, two places up to third on 56 points from 29 games, eight behind champions and leaders Bayern Munich, who were to entertain Fortuna Duesseldorf yesterday.

Freiburg stayed eighth on 38 points after stretching their winless run to four games since the Bundesliga restarted on May 16 following a two-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, right, vies with SC Freiburg defender Dominique Heintz in their Bundesliga match in Freiburg, Germany, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Havertz netted a 54th-minute winner for the visitors when he poked a close-range shot through the legs of goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow after Leon Bailey threaded a superb pass through to the 20-year-old.

A dull first half produced a solitary chance for Freiburg in the 43rd minute, when Lucas Hoeler fired wide of the far post with only Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to beat.

With Bayer gaining the upper hand after taking the lead, Julian Baumgartlinger had a goal disallowed for the visitors in the 63d minute for a push on Dominique Heintz and that finally seemed to spring the home side into action.

Nils Petersen missed Freiburg’s best chance for an equalizer in the 87th minute, allowing Hradecky to keep out his scuffed shot after a flowing move left him with time and space inside the penalty area.