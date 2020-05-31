Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has urged Australian rugby union’s warring factions to stop airing their differences in public.
The New Zealander — who has ended his four-year spell as Glasgow Warriors coach — replaces Michael Cheika, who left after Australia were beaten in last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals by eventual runners-up England.
Much has changed since the 56-year-old Rennie accepted the job, with Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle having resigned in April amid accusations that the first woman to hold the post had been bullied by “dark forces” on social media.
Photo: Reuters
Last week also saw Rugby Australia tear up the contract of Wallabies lock Izack Rodda after he refused to accept a coronavirus enforced paycut.
The COVID-19 shutdown has added to the financial strain on Rugby Australia, which was already struggling after reaching a multimillion-dollar settlement with star try-scorer Israel Folau over his sacking for homophobic comments.
Rugby Australia reported a provisional A$9.4 million (US$6.3 million) operating deficit last year and has laid off 75 percent of staff to cut costs during the pandemic, with former Australia captain Nick Farr-Jones among those openly critical of the governing body.
“Things have been a bit messy and that’s putting it mildly,” Rennie told a videoconference from his home in Glasgow on Friday.
“An enormous amount of stuff has come out in the press and that’s one thing I’d like to stop,” the 56-year-old added. “A lot of discussions need to happen behind closed doors.”
Rennie could not hide his disappointment at the departure of Castle, but said that he has no intention of walking away from the Wallabies.
“Raelene is an impressive person. She is tough, but has been bullied the last couple of years which is really disappointing,” Rennie said. “I am disappointed I won’t get the chance to work with her but I am committed — I signed a deal and intend to see it through.”
Despite the turmoil Rennie, who guided New Zealand to three successive Under-20 world titles, said: “There are lots of good things happening in Australian rugby.”
“The Super Rugby coaches have given us a lot of access to the players and we’ve done a lot of work with those guys,” Rennie added. “Personally I’m in a better place than I would have been if we [Glasgow] had been playing PRO14, so if there are any positives from the pause to the season it would be that. I’m a lot clearer on the players and where they’re at and what we need to do.”
A sudden shortage of locks in Australian rugby union has opened the door for Matt Philip to reclaim his Wallabies jersey, but the Melbourne Rebels player says that the uncertainties wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic have left him with a difficult choice. The Australian yesterday named Philip among 16 Rebels players either set to leave the Super Rugby club or seriously considering it, underscoring the challenge Rugby Australia faces to retain talent. Linked with a move to Section Paloise Bearn Pyrenees, commonly referred to as Pau, in France’s Top 14, Philip said that he had yet to settle his playing future, and
The Rakuten Monkeys remained atop the CPBL table, despite a 5-7 loss to the Uni-President Lions in Taoyuan yesterday, while the CTBC Brothers fell to the Fubon Guardians at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium. The visiting Guardians blasted three home runs in their 7-3 triumph, helping Dominican pitcher Henry Sosa pocket his second win of the season. Improving his record to 2-2, Sosa sailed through seven innings, allowing six hits while striking out five. He gave up one earned run in the opening frame, with two Brothers relievers mopping up the final two innings. Fubon’s marquee stars, designated hitter Hu Chin-lung and first baseman
When Chinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai surprisingly thrashed Rafael Benitez’s Dalian Yifang 5-1 to stay in the league in November last year, disgruntled fans were quick to allege corruption — the legacy of a murky past that exploded into scandal 10 years ago. Benitez, who led Liverpool to the 2005 UEFA Champions League title, was perplexed by one of the heaviest defeats of his coaching career, saying: “This is a game that I don’t quite understand.” Despite fan complaints to the Chinese Football Association (CFA), no case was brought and there is no evidence of wrongdoing. However, the haste with which some
Georgian tennis star Nikoloz Basilashvili, ranked 27th in the world, was on Sunday charged with physically assaulting his ex-wife, prosecutors said. A court in Tbilisi charged Basilashvili with perpetrating “violence against a family member committed in the presence of a minor,” before releasing him on US$30,000 bail, prosecutor Natia Guruli said. He faces up to three years in prison if found guilty. Basilashvili’s ex-wife, Neka Dorokashvili, on Sunday told Mtavari TV that Basilashvili “physically assaulted” her on Friday in the presence of their five-year-old son. Basilashvili denied the charges, his lawyer Irma Chkadua said. The 28-year-old won his second ATP Tour title at the China