New Wallabies coach urges end to public spats

AFP, LONDON





Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has urged Australian rugby union’s warring factions to stop airing their differences in public.

The New Zealander — who has ended his four-year spell as Glasgow Warriors coach — replaces Michael Cheika, who left after Australia were beaten in last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals by eventual runners-up England.

Much has changed since the 56-year-old Rennie accepted the job, with Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle having resigned in April amid accusations that the first woman to hold the post had been bullied by “dark forces” on social media.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie stands on the sidelines before their European Rugby Champions Cup match against Saracens at Allianz Park in London on Jan. 19 last year. Photo: Reuters

Last week also saw Rugby Australia tear up the contract of Wallabies lock Izack Rodda after he refused to accept a coronavirus enforced paycut.

The COVID-19 shutdown has added to the financial strain on Rugby Australia, which was already struggling after reaching a multimillion-dollar settlement with star try-scorer Israel Folau over his sacking for homophobic comments.

Rugby Australia reported a provisional A$9.4 million (US$6.3 million) operating deficit last year and has laid off 75 percent of staff to cut costs during the pandemic, with former Australia captain Nick Farr-Jones among those openly critical of the governing body.

“Things have been a bit messy and that’s putting it mildly,” Rennie told a videoconference from his home in Glasgow on Friday.

“An enormous amount of stuff has come out in the press and that’s one thing I’d like to stop,” the 56-year-old added. “A lot of discussions need to happen behind closed doors.”

Rennie could not hide his disappointment at the departure of Castle, but said that he has no intention of walking away from the Wallabies.

“Raelene is an impressive person. She is tough, but has been bullied the last couple of years which is really disappointing,” Rennie said. “I am disappointed I won’t get the chance to work with her but I am committed — I signed a deal and intend to see it through.”

Despite the turmoil Rennie, who guided New Zealand to three successive Under-20 world titles, said: “There are lots of good things happening in Australian rugby.”

“The Super Rugby coaches have given us a lot of access to the players and we’ve done a lot of work with those guys,” Rennie added. “Personally I’m in a better place than I would have been if we [Glasgow] had been playing PRO14, so if there are any positives from the pause to the season it would be that. I’m a lot clearer on the players and where they’re at and what we need to do.”