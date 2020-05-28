Joshua Kimmich on Tuesday described his winning goal as “brutally important” after Bayern Munich took a huge step toward an eighth straight Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win at Borussia Dortmund to leave them seven points clear at the top with just six games left.
Kimmich’s brilliant effort came just before halftime behind closed doors at Signal Iduna Park, as hosts Dortmund missed the chance to turn up the heat without the backing of their huge support.
“It was brutally important: I looked around to see if everyone understood how important it was,” Kimmich said of his deft chip.
Photo: AFP
Bayern captain Manuel Neuer echoed the defensive midfielder, saying: “That was a very important sign.”
Bayern won 4-0 when the teams met in Munich in November last year and they kept up their excellent recent record against second-placed Dortmund.
“Now only Bayern can decide what happens,” Dortmund captain Mats Hummels said. “Sometimes, games are decided by brilliant moments and that was the case today.”
Dortmund star striker Erling Braut Haaland, who had scored 10 goals in as many league games, failed to make an impact against Bayern’s watertight defense before going off injured in the second half.
Jerome Boateng and David Alaba gave him no room, while Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the midfield made sure that passes intended for him rarely met their mark.
Haaland limped off with 20 minutes left after a heavy tackle from Boateng.
Things might have been different, with Haaland coming close inside the first minute with an attempt that went through the legs of Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but was kicked off the line by Boateng.
At the other end, Lukasz Piszczek cleared a Serge Gnabry shot just short of the line and moments later, Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki denied Kingsley Coman.
Bayern were in control and Kimmich grabbed what proved to be the winner two minutes before halftime, when he chipped to Buerki from the edge of the box.
It was the Germany international’s third league goal from outside the box this season.
In an attempt to turn the game around, Dortmund coach Lucien Favre brought on midfield enforcer Emre Can at the start of the second half and added the pace of Jadon Sancho on the wing.
With time running out, Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski hit the post.
Lewandowski then had a strong appeal for a penalty waved away after a push in the box by Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.
However, the roars of celebration at the end came from the Bayern bench and echoed around the near-empty stadium.
Elsewhere, Bayer 04 Leverkusen dropped to fifth after being routed 4-1 at home by VfL Wolfsburg, whose defender Marin Pongracic claimed two goals.
It was a shock defeat at home for Peter Bosz-coached Leverkusen who had won their past 12 games.
Climbing over Leverkusen into fourth, Borussia Moenchengladbach had a goalless draw at second-from-bottom Werder Bremen, who are two points from safety.
Eintracht Frankfurt took a point at home in a 3-3 draw with SC Freiburg thanks to late goals by Timothy Chandler and Japan striker Daichi Kamada.
Third-placed RB Leipzig would draw level on points with Dortmund if they won yesterday at home to Hertha Berlin, who have won both games so far under new head coach Bruno Labbadia.
Leipzig were to be without Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen, who is out for the season with injury.
APPROPRIATE RESPONSE: The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan expressed ‘sincere regret’ for publishing the image on its in-house magazine and Web site A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo Games logo as the novel coronavirus has been pulled from online after Olympic organizers branded it “insensitive” and said that it infringed copyright. The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the coronavirus cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo Games logo. It appeared on the cover of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan’s magazine. The Tokyo Games have been postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and halted sport worldwide. Club president Khaldon Azhari yesterday said that the club had decided to withdraw the image and remove
Uncertainty grips next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympic Games: Will there be fans or empty stadiums in 14 months? How will thousands of athletes, staff members and technical officials travel, be housed and stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic? And the Tokyo Games are not the only event. China, where COVID-19 was first detected, is to hold three mega-sports events in the year after the Tokyo Olympics are set to close. The World University Games in Chengdu, China, are to open, with up to 8,000 athletes, only 10 days after the Tokyo Games close. Next come the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on Feb. 4, 2022,
When South Korea’s domestic women’s golf tour held its premier event last week — without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic — no fewer than three of the world’s top 10 players took part. The country of 52 million people has a disproportionate share of the women’s world golf rankings, providing eight of the current top 20. In a demonstration of their prominence, South Korean women have won at least one major every season since 2010, with coronavirus cancellations perhaps the biggest threat to their run this year. The phenomenon, players and commentators have said, results from driven parents, intense training, a highly
The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas’ burgeoning career, but he remains philosophical about the tennis shutdown. The world No. 6 would have been preparing for the French Open that was originally scheduled to start this weekend, but was postponed to September. While he is missing life on the ATP Tour, Tsitsipas believes that the lockdown has given the planet a breather. “I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year — it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet,” Tsitsipas said in an Instagram Live conversation for At Home With Babsi on Eurosport’s Instagram page. “I