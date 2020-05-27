Zverev to join Balkan lineup, Djokovic says

AFP, BELGRADE





Tennis world No. 7 Alexander Zverev is to join Novak Djokovic’s Balkan tournament next month, boosting the cast of top players to descend on Belgrade as the professional season is frozen by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The phenomenal news I want to announce today is that Sasa Zverev, Alexander Zverev, will come to Belgrade,” Djokovic told a news conference in the Serbian capital on Monday.

The German is to join world No. 3 Dominic Thiem and 19th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in Belgrade on June 13 and 14 for the first stop of the Adria Tour.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses for photographers in Belgrade on Monday after a news conference on the upcoming Adria Tour. Photo: AFP

“Three of the world’s greatest tennis stars. I’m really very grateful to them,” Djokovic said.

Whether spectators will be allowed remains uncertain.

“I hope some rules will be changed by June 13 and maybe we’ll have the opportunity to have the audience as well,” the world No. 1 said. “Of course, this is still uncertain — like many other things related to this situation.”

The Adria Tour, which Djokovic announced last week on his 33rd birthday, is to be played on clay courts from June 13 to July 5 in Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia.

The money raised from the tour is to be donated to various charities.

“It’s humanitarian. That is to say, absolutely all the income, whether it comes from sponsorship contracts, national and international audiovisual rights, everything will go to humanitarian organizations,” he said.

Asked about his own shape, Djokovic said that he had been training throughout his period of confinement in Spain, where he was staying with his family in a home in Marbella.

“I had a tennis court, so I could train every day,” he said.

The ATP and WTA Tours are not to resume until July, while Roland Garros was postponed to September and Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War II.