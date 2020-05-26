Sevilla players warned after flouting lockdown

Reuters





La Liga president Javier Tebas on Sunday said that players must remember to act responsibly to stop the spread of COVID-19 after four Sevilla players broke the Spanish government’s rules on social gatherings.

Argentina trio Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos and Franco Vazquez, as well as Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong, were pictured at a party alongside eight other people at the weekend.

Spain has eased one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe as its COVID-19 infection rate has slowed and the death toll has declined, although gatherings of more than 10 people are still not permitted by the guidelines.

The picture, which was posted on Instagram by Banega’s wife, also showed a shisha pipe.

“Players are an example to society and should be careful with their actions,” Tebas told Movistar TV. “I call on all footballers to not act like this. We have to be very careful because a lot of people’s jobs are at stake.”

“Safety is guaranteed at training grounds and matches, but I’m worried about other places and parties like this. We should all be very cautious,” he added.

The players all issued statements to apologize for their behavior, which Sevilla published on the club’s Twitter account.

Sevilla did not state whether the players would face disciplinary action and did not respond to a request for comment.

All soccer in Spain was suspended on March 12 due to the pandemic, although on Saturday the Spanish government said that the top two divisions could resume from June 8.

Sevilla’s derby with Real Betis Balompie is set to be the first La Liga game to be played when the season resumes next month.