La Liga president Javier Tebas on Sunday said that players must remember to act responsibly to stop the spread of COVID-19 after four Sevilla players broke the Spanish government’s rules on social gatherings.
Argentina trio Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos and Franco Vazquez, as well as Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong, were pictured at a party alongside eight other people at the weekend.
Spain has eased one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe as its COVID-19 infection rate has slowed and the death toll has declined, although gatherings of more than 10 people are still not permitted by the guidelines.
The picture, which was posted on Instagram by Banega’s wife, also showed a shisha pipe.
“Players are an example to society and should be careful with their actions,” Tebas told Movistar TV. “I call on all footballers to not act like this. We have to be very careful because a lot of people’s jobs are at stake.”
“Safety is guaranteed at training grounds and matches, but I’m worried about other places and parties like this. We should all be very cautious,” he added.
The players all issued statements to apologize for their behavior, which Sevilla published on the club’s Twitter account.
Sevilla did not state whether the players would face disciplinary action and did not respond to a request for comment.
All soccer in Spain was suspended on March 12 due to the pandemic, although on Saturday the Spanish government said that the top two divisions could resume from June 8.
Sevilla’s derby with Real Betis Balompie is set to be the first La Liga game to be played when the season resumes next month.
APPROPRIATE RESPONSE: The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan expressed ‘sincere regret’ for publishing the image on its in-house magazine and Web site A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo Games logo as the novel coronavirus has been pulled from online after Olympic organizers branded it “insensitive” and said that it infringed copyright. The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the coronavirus cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo Games logo. It appeared on the cover of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan’s magazine. The Tokyo Games have been postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and halted sport worldwide. Club president Khaldon Azhari yesterday said that the club had decided to withdraw the image and remove
Uncertainty grips next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympic Games: Will there be fans or empty stadiums in 14 months? How will thousands of athletes, staff members and technical officials travel, be housed and stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic? And the Tokyo Games are not the only event. China, where COVID-19 was first detected, is to hold three mega-sports events in the year after the Tokyo Olympics are set to close. The World University Games in Chengdu, China, are to open, with up to 8,000 athletes, only 10 days after the Tokyo Games close. Next come the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on Feb. 4, 2022,
The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas’ burgeoning career, but he remains philosophical about the tennis shutdown. The world No. 6 would have been preparing for the French Open that was originally scheduled to start this weekend, but was postponed to September. While he is missing life on the ATP Tour, Tsitsipas believes that the lockdown has given the planet a breather. “I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year — it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet,” Tsitsipas said in an Instagram Live conversation for At Home With Babsi on Eurosport’s Instagram page. “I
When South Korea’s domestic women’s golf tour held its premier event last week — without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic — no fewer than three of the world’s top 10 players took part. The country of 52 million people has a disproportionate share of the women’s world golf rankings, providing eight of the current top 20. In a demonstration of their prominence, South Korean women have won at least one major every season since 2010, with coronavirus cancellations perhaps the biggest threat to their run this year. The phenomenon, players and commentators have said, results from driven parents, intense training, a highly