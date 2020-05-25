SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASEBALL

Nationals cancel ceremony

The Washington Nationals on Saturday said that they were canceling plans for a virtual World Series ring ceremony. “The players collectively decided they would prefer to receive their rings when the team could be physically reunited,” a spokesman for the club said. “We support that decision.” With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the start of the Major League Baseball season, the Nationals had made plans for a virtual presentation yesterday. The Nationals claimed their first World Series championship in October last year by beating the Houston Astros in seven games.

PREMIER LEAGUE

COVID-19 cases reported

Two people from two Premier League clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 after a second batch of testing, the Premier League said on Saturday. Since the players returned to limited group training on Tuesday, eight positive tests for the novel coronavirus have been confirmed from England’s top-flight clubs. “The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs,” the statement said. “The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.” The Premier League said it would not be providing details of the identities of the two new positive tests. A total of 748 tests of players and club staff made up the initial round of testing on May 17 and 18. Watford’s Adrian Mariappa and two members of the club’s non-playing staff and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan were among six positive tests. They were all still in their seven-day isolation period. No matches have been played in the Premier League since March, but the British government has given the green light for elite sport to resume from June 1. The Premier League’s “Project Restart” hopes to resume action next month, although no date has been fixed. Another round of tests are scheduled to take place today and tomorrow. All 20 clubs are to hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide whether they can move to phase 2 of the restart and allow full-contact training.

LA LIGA

Games get green light

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced that La Liga can resume from its COVID-19 lockdown in the week of June 8. “The resumption of major professional sporting competitions and in particular La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8,” Sanchez told a news conference. La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the preferred date for games to resume is June 12 and Sanchez’s announcement means that plan has been given the green light from the government. “We are very happy with the decision. It is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches, but it is very important to follow the health protocol and respect the trajectory of the pandemic. We cannot lower our guard,” Tebas wrote on Twitter. More than two months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in Spain, players have begun training in small groups.