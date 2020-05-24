SOCCER
Wrong photo of coach posted
Cincinnati’s Major League Soccer team posted the wrong photograph on Twitter when it announced the hiring of former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam as their new coach. “It’s happened before, but it was quite a big surprise yesterday,” Stam said on Friday. The team on Thursday mistakenly posted the photograph of look-alike Tinus van Teunenbroek, an Ajax youth coach. Cincinnati soon retweeted the announcement with the correct photograph, saying: “Join us in welcoming our actual new head coach, Jaap Stam.”
BASKETBALL
Hall of Famer gets COVID-19
NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, head basketball coach at Georgetown University, is in hospital with COVID-19. Ewing, 57, wrote on Twitter on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” the New York Knicks icon said in a statement. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.” Georgetown’s athletics department said in a statement that Ewing was “under care and isolated at a local hospital.”
TENNIS
Slam winners top June event
Sofia Kenin and Bianca Andreescu are to be among 16 female players to compete in Charleston, South Carolina, next month in the largest event held since the season was derailed in mid-March by the COVID-19 crisis, the Tennis Channel said on Friday. American Kenin, who won this year’s Australian Open, and Canada’s Andreescu, the US Open champion last year, are to compete in the Credit One Bank Invitational, which is to be aired on the Tennis Channel and begin on June 23. It is to be held without fans in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The 16 players would be divided into two teams with Americans Madison Keys and Bethanie Mattek-Sands serving as captains. “Let’s Do This,” Mattek-Sands wrote on Twitter on Friday.
SOCCER
Italy’s referees seek respect
The head of the Italian Referees Association (AIA) hopes that match officials are to be treated with greater respect when Serie A play resumes following the coronavirus stoppage. “I hope this virus will teach us to change our attitudes and have a bit more respect,” AIA head Marcello Nicchi told Radio Sportiva in an interview. “Was the coronavirus needed to say that players should keep their distance from the referee when they protest? It’s an ethical issue that I hope everyone will assimilate.” The Italian government has said that it would decide on Thursday when the league can resume.
SOCCER
Watford players self-isolate
Two more Watford players are in self-isolation after family members tested positive for COVID-19, manager Nigel Pearson said on Friday. The unnamed pair join Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and two staff members who went into isolation this week after they tested positive in the English Premier League’s first round of testing. Pearson said the team’s two new cases came from their having contact with people who tested positive, even though the players’ own tests were negative. “They’re all feeling OK, and likewise for their families as well,” Pearson said. “That is important for us. That shows the types of complications we’ve got. Today everybody has been tested again ... and we await further results over the weekend.”
A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after “mannequins” used as substitute fans during a match on Sunday turned out to be sex dolls. K League 1 club Seoul said that the dolls, which had been dotted around stands off-limits to supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been ordered inadvertently after a “misunderstanding” with the supplier. Earlier this month, the K League became the first major soccer league to hold matches since the start of the pandemic, with the season’s opening game watched by a worldwide audience of fans, but Seoul’s attempt to bring a touch of realism to Sunday’s
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
It is known as the “May 19 Incident” and by some estimations it still haunts China’s national soccer team 35 years on. On May 19, 1985, China were stunned 2-1 at home by neighbors Hong Kong, then still under British rule, on one of the most infamous nights in Chinese soccer history. It is notorious not just because China’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ended in calamity. After the match, fans in Beijing rioted, smashing up vehicles, attacking buses, and threatening foreign journalists and diplomatic staff. It began an intense rivalry between the two teams which
APPROPRIATE RESPONSE: The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan expressed ‘sincere regret’ for publishing the image on its in-house magazine and Web site A satirical mock-up depicting the Tokyo Games logo as the novel coronavirus has been pulled from online after Olympic organizers branded it “insensitive” and said that it infringed copyright. The design combines the distinctive, spiky image of the coronavirus cell with the blue-and-white Tokyo Games logo. It appeared on the cover of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan’s magazine. The Tokyo Games have been postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left hundreds of thousands of people dead and halted sport worldwide. Club president Khaldon Azhari yesterday said that the club had decided to withdraw the image and remove