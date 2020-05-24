SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Wrong photo of coach posted

Cincinnati’s Major League Soccer team posted the wrong photograph on Twitter when it announced the hiring of former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam as their new coach. “It’s happened before, but it was quite a big surprise yesterday,” Stam said on Friday. The team on Thursday mistakenly posted the photograph of look-alike Tinus van Teunenbroek, an Ajax youth coach. Cincinnati soon retweeted the announcement with the correct photograph, saying: “Join us in welcoming our actual new head coach, Jaap Stam.”

BASKETBALL

Hall of Famer gets COVID-19

NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, head basketball coach at Georgetown University, is in hospital with COVID-19. Ewing, 57, wrote on Twitter on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” the New York Knicks icon said in a statement. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.” Georgetown’s athletics department said in a statement that Ewing was “under care and isolated at a local hospital.”

TENNIS

Slam winners top June event

Sofia Kenin and Bianca Andreescu are to be among 16 female players to compete in Charleston, South Carolina, next month in the largest event held since the season was derailed in mid-March by the COVID-19 crisis, the Tennis Channel said on Friday. American Kenin, who won this year’s Australian Open, and Canada’s Andreescu, the US Open champion last year, are to compete in the Credit One Bank Invitational, which is to be aired on the Tennis Channel and begin on June 23. It is to be held without fans in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The 16 players would be divided into two teams with Americans Madison Keys and Bethanie Mattek-Sands serving as captains. “Let’s Do This,” Mattek-Sands wrote on Twitter on Friday.

SOCCER

Italy’s referees seek respect

The head of the Italian Referees Association (AIA) hopes that match officials are to be treated with greater respect when Serie A play resumes following the coronavirus stoppage. “I hope this virus will teach us to change our attitudes and have a bit more respect,” AIA head Marcello Nicchi told Radio Sportiva in an interview. “Was the coronavirus needed to say that players should keep their distance from the referee when they protest? It’s an ethical issue that I hope everyone will assimilate.” The Italian government has said that it would decide on Thursday when the league can resume.

SOCCER

Watford players self-isolate

Two more Watford players are in self-isolation after family members tested positive for COVID-19, manager Nigel Pearson said on Friday. The unnamed pair join Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and two staff members who went into isolation this week after they tested positive in the English Premier League’s first round of testing. Pearson said the team’s two new cases came from their having contact with people who tested positive, even though the players’ own tests were negative. “They’re all feeling OK, and likewise for their families as well,” Pearson said. “That is important for us. That shows the types of complications we’ve got. Today everybody has been tested again ... and we await further results over the weekend.”