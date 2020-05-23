ATHLETICS
Pole vaulters vie at drive-in
Athletics fans in Germany are to have the rare chance of watching a live, elite field event on June 12: a men’s pole vault competition hosted in a drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf, the Autokino. Among the athletes competing would be 2013 world champion Raphael Holzdeppe and Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, who finished fourth at last year’s worlds in Doha. “Finally — I am very much looking forward to the first showdown after the lockdown,” Lita Baehre said. “I am sure that this event will also be a real highlight due to the special location. I don’t think a pole vaulter ever jumped in a drive-in cinema.”
CRICKET
US$40m ground scrapped
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday scrapped plans for a US$40 million cricket stadium after former captains Senath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene slammed the proposed grounds near the capital, Colombo, saying that the money would be better spent supporting young players. From 2005 to 2010, during Rajapaksa’s decade as president, he built a stadium in his home constituency, but no Test matches have ever been played there.
GOLF
Caddyless play amid virus
Players are being given the option of carrying their own golf bags for the remainder of this season as part of the LPGA Tour’s new safety guidelines, the Golf Channel reported on Thursday. Individual tournaments often provide local caddies. “This temporary option is meant primarily to avoid the local caddie situation where a player may have health concerns working with someone who they don’t know,” tour spokesperson Kelly Schultz said. “We fully expect the overwhelming number of players to be using caddies and are encouraging them to do so.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Shortstop longs to get ‘KO’d’
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa knows the energy of attending a live UFC event, but he is pining to get a little bit closer to the action, as in stepping into the octagon. “Getting KO’d, I would love to know what that feels like in the octagon,” Correa said earlier this week in an interview with the MMA Junkie podcast. “It’s hard to speak about it and talk about the adjustments fighters need to make when you’re on the sidelines,” Correa said. “It will be a different perspective if you’re able to get in that octagon.” The 25-year-old, who is under contract to the Astros for US$8 million this season, said he would love to cross over into UFC.
SOCCER
Match hosts 13,000 cutouts
Nearly 13,000 cardboard cutouts of Borussia Moenchengladbach supporters are set to welcome the team today for their Bundesliga match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen behind closed doors. ’Gladbach hosted the first Bundesliga game ever played without fans on March 11, shortly before the German season was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the club’s supporters’ groups — Fanprojekt Moenchengladbach — subsequently came up with the idea of allowing fans to print life-sized images of themselves to line the stadium’s otherwise empty stands, with season ticket holders able to have their cardboard lookalike allocated to their regular spot.
K League 1 club Seoul said that the dolls, which had been dotted around stands off-limits to supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been ordered inadvertently after a "misunderstanding" with the supplier. Earlier this month, the K League became the first major soccer league to hold matches since the start of the pandemic, with the season's opening game watched by a worldwide audience of fans, but Seoul's attempt to bring a touch of realism to Sunday's
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing
It is known as the “May 19 Incident” and by some estimations it still haunts China’s national soccer team 35 years on. On May 19, 1985, China were stunned 2-1 at home by neighbors Hong Kong, then still under British rule, on one of the most infamous nights in Chinese soccer history. It is notorious not just because China’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ended in calamity. After the match, fans in Beijing rioted, smashing up vehicles, attacking buses, and threatening foreign journalists and diplomatic staff. It began an intense rivalry between the two teams which