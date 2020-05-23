SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ATHLETICS

Pole vaulters vie at drive-in

Athletics fans in Germany are to have the rare chance of watching a live, elite field event on June 12: a men’s pole vault competition hosted in a drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf, the Autokino. Among the athletes competing would be 2013 world champion Raphael Holzdeppe and Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, who finished fourth at last year’s worlds in Doha. “Finally — I am very much looking forward to the first showdown after the lockdown,” Lita Baehre said. “I am sure that this event will also be a real highlight due to the special location. I don’t think a pole vaulter ever jumped in a drive-in cinema.”

CRICKET

US$40m ground scrapped

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday scrapped plans for a US$40 million cricket stadium after former captains Senath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene slammed the proposed grounds near the capital, Colombo, saying that the money would be better spent supporting young players. From 2005 to 2010, during Rajapaksa’s decade as president, he built a stadium in his home constituency, but no Test matches have ever been played there.

GOLF

Caddyless play amid virus

Players are being given the option of carrying their own golf bags for the remainder of this season as part of the LPGA Tour’s new safety guidelines, the Golf Channel reported on Thursday. Individual tournaments often provide local caddies. “This temporary option is meant primarily to avoid the local caddie situation where a player may have health concerns working with someone who they don’t know,” tour spokesperson Kelly Schultz said. “We fully expect the overwhelming number of players to be using caddies and are encouraging them to do so.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Shortstop longs to get ‘KO’d’

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa knows the energy of attending a live UFC event, but he is pining to get a little bit closer to the action, as in stepping into the octagon. “Getting KO’d, I would love to know what that feels like in the octagon,” Correa said earlier this week in an interview with the MMA Junkie podcast. “It’s hard to speak about it and talk about the adjustments fighters need to make when you’re on the sidelines,” Correa said. “It will be a different perspective if you’re able to get in that octagon.” The 25-year-old, who is under contract to the Astros for US$8 million this season, said he would love to cross over into UFC.

SOCCER

Match hosts 13,000 cutouts

Nearly 13,000 cardboard cutouts of Borussia Moenchengladbach supporters are set to welcome the team today for their Bundesliga match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen behind closed doors. ’Gladbach hosted the first Bundesliga game ever played without fans on March 11, shortly before the German season was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the club’s supporters’ groups — Fanprojekt Moenchengladbach — subsequently came up with the idea of allowing fans to print life-sized images of themselves to line the stadium’s otherwise empty stands, with season ticket holders able to have their cardboard lookalike allocated to their regular spot.