It has been described as New Zealand cricket’s darkest day, the 1955 Test against England when the Black Caps were skittled for just 26, a record low that still stands.
Even 65 years later, the embarrassing score still rankles with New Zealand fans, who are always on alert during a major Test collapse and death-ride the batting team, hoping that the record falls.
“Frankly, as a New Zealand fan we’d be grateful for anyone to take this record away from us,” said Paul Ford, cofounder of Kiwi cricket supporters’ group The Beige Brigade. “It’s ignominious. It’s shameful. It would be great if someone came along and scored 25 or fewer.”
The Test cricket landscape in 1955 was vastly different from today.
India had recorded their first Test victory only three years before, Pakistan debuted in the five-day game barely two years previously and Sri Lanka were still 27 years away from gaining Test status.
Australia and England were the undisputed heavyweights of the era, with South Africa, the West Indies and New Zealand, who had not yet won a Test, in supporting roles.
England arrived in New Zealand for two Tests full of confidence after their first Ashes series win in Australia for 22 years.
The New Zealand Test team had been out of action for more than a year and had been unsettled by inconsistent selections.
Even so, they made England toil for an eight-wicket victory in the opening Test in Dunedin and were reasonably placed midway through the second match in Auckland, having conceded a first-innings deficit of 46 runs.
However, the gulf in class proved telling on a deteriorating pitch in the second innings when only one batsman, Bert Sutcliffe, reached double figures.
Five players ended the session with ducks and Sutcliffe said: “It seemed hardly fair that we should have been so humiliated after putting up so stout-hearted a performance for two-and-a-half days.”
The reaction in New Zealand was ferocious, although captain Geoff Rabone continued to defend his side.
“It was many things, that batting display, but it was never disgraceful,” he later wrote. “Everyone gave their all and we were outgunned on the day. Everyone tried as hard as they could — how could that be seen as disgraceful?”
However, the setback was only temporary.
The Black Caps recorded their maiden win, in their 45th Test, a year later against the West Indies.
Since 1955, New Zealand’s unwanted record has almost fallen on several occasions.
Ford said that the most tantalizing was in 2018, when New Zealand in a day-night Test had the chance to bundle out England in Auckland, offering a rare opportunity for sporting symmetry at the scene of the Black Caps’ 1955 humbling.
England were teetering on the brink at 23-8 when Moeen Ali was bowled by Tim Southee for one of five ducks in the innings.
However, Craig Overton’s unbeaten 33 took England to 58 all out, as the tourists avoided the record books, but fell to an innings and 49-run defeat.
“We were watching every ball and hoping that maybe that record could be consigned elsewhere, so it could be a rock under someone else’s towel,” Ford said. “But it just wasn’t to be.”
The result is now part of the tapestry of cricket in New Zealand, Ford said.
“It’s such a fundamental part of New Zealand cricket history that if it wasn’t there, the game here would be poorer for it,” Ford added. “People who follow cricket in New Zealand are generally not there for the winning, they’re there to enjoy the game and sometimes results like that are part of it, painful though that may be.”
A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after “mannequins” used as substitute fans during a match on Sunday turned out to be sex dolls. K League 1 club Seoul said that the dolls, which had been dotted around stands off-limits to supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been ordered inadvertently after a “misunderstanding” with the supplier. Earlier this month, the K League became the first major soccer league to hold matches since the start of the pandemic, with the season’s opening game watched by a worldwide audience of fans, but Seoul’s attempt to bring a touch of realism to Sunday’s
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing
It is known as the “May 19 Incident” and by some estimations it still haunts China’s national soccer team 35 years on. On May 19, 1985, China were stunned 2-1 at home by neighbors Hong Kong, then still under British rule, on one of the most infamous nights in Chinese soccer history. It is notorious not just because China’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ended in calamity. After the match, fans in Beijing rioted, smashing up vehicles, attacking buses, and threatening foreign journalists and diplomatic staff. It began an intense rivalry between the two teams which