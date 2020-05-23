Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and two other players who declined to accept pay cuts for the duration of the COVID-19 shutdown have terminated their contracts with Rugby Australia (RA) and Queensland Rugby Union (QRU), their manager said yesterday.
Rodda, fly-half Isaac Lucas and lock Harry Hockings, who all play Super Rugby for the Queensland Reds, were “stood down” by the QRU on Monday after refusing to accept salary reductions or to sign up to the government’s JobKeeper program.
Their manager, Anthony Picone, said in a statement that the QRU had “no legal basis to issue the standdown notice.”
Photo: AP
“This is their livelihood,” Picone added. “It is only reasonable that talented players want to secure stable employment during these times. Given the parlous state of rugby in Australia and Queensland, we offered the [QRU] the opportunity to deal with these matters in private and confidentially. This offer was rejected.”
The reductions of up to 60 percent were agreed on by the players union to help cut costs while no professional rugby is possible as long as restrictions are in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It would be wise for the Reds and RA to maintain amicable relationships with these players,” Picone added. “The future is uncertain, but we should always have as many players in the tent as possible. South Africa have jumped the gun on us in this space and they won the World Cup with a unified squad selected from all around the world.”
Local media reported that the QRU have refused to speak with Picone because of his role in the departure of Samu Kerevi to a Japanese club last year, a move that makes the Test center ineligible to play for the Wallabies under existing RA rules.
SAM WHITELOCK
Sam Whitelock would have “loved” to have been given the chance to skipper the All Blacks again, but the veteran of 117 Tests has said that he would do everything he can to help Sam Cane in the role, after the loose forward was handed the arm band by new coach Ian Foster.
Whitelock, who has led the side six times, had been expected to succeed Kieran Read after the No. 8 retired from Tests following last year’s Rugby World Cup, but Foster opted for Cane, 28, as his new captain earlier this month.
“I would have loved to have had the opportunity,” Whitelock told reporters on a conference call yesterday. “I’ve had a bit of a taste of it in previous years and I would have liked to have had [another] go. But I know how much goes into it and that you don’t need the captain’s arm band to help people out and make a difference, and Sam is going to need all the help and support he can get. I’m keen to help him out where I can.”
Whitelock has returned to New Zealand to rejoin the Canterbury Crusaders after his playing sabbatical with the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan was cut short when the competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Super Rugby season was postponed in the middle of March after seven weeks of matches, the five New Zealand sides are to play a 10-week domestic competition from June 13.
“It is going to be challenging... There are going to be some sore bodies and some big clashes,” the 31-year-old lock said of the competition. “But I think that’s what the public want... They want to be entertained and I think that is what everyone is after.”
A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after “mannequins” used as substitute fans during a match on Sunday turned out to be sex dolls. K League 1 club Seoul said that the dolls, which had been dotted around stands off-limits to supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been ordered inadvertently after a “misunderstanding” with the supplier. Earlier this month, the K League became the first major soccer league to hold matches since the start of the pandemic, with the season’s opening game watched by a worldwide audience of fans, but Seoul’s attempt to bring a touch of realism to Sunday’s
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing
It is known as the “May 19 Incident” and by some estimations it still haunts China’s national soccer team 35 years on. On May 19, 1985, China were stunned 2-1 at home by neighbors Hong Kong, then still under British rule, on one of the most infamous nights in Chinese soccer history. It is notorious not just because China’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ended in calamity. After the match, fans in Beijing rioted, smashing up vehicles, attacking buses, and threatening foreign journalists and diplomatic staff. It began an intense rivalry between the two teams which