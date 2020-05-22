FOOTBALL
Saints prep naming search
The New Orleans Saints are preparing to look for a new naming rights holder for the Superdome. Mercedez-Benz has held naming rights under a 10-year agreement that expires in July next year and the Saints this week said that the German automaker does not intend to extend the deal. In 2015, Mercedes-Benz also entered into a 27-year naming rights contract with the home stadium of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, which opened in 2017. “Each contract came about for different reasons rather than a desire to have two stadiums,” Mercedes-Benz said in an e-mail. “The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was an opportunity that came to us during a time when we were trying to channel business and funds to New Orleans for the post-[Hurricane] Katrina rebuilding a decade ago.” The Superdome is undergoing US$450 million renovations and is scheduled to host the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four in 2022 and the Super Bowl in 2024.
GOLF
LPGA cancels ‘Q-schools’
The LPGA has decided to cancel tour qualifying “Q-schools” this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with most players retaining their status for next season, the elite women’s golf circuit said on Wednesday. The tour, which was suspended in late February after the Women’s Australian Open, plans to return on July 23 with the opening round of the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. Commissioner Mike Whan said that the decision to retain the same playing roster, with a few exceptions for players returning from medical exemptions or earning cards from tournament wins, was simply a matter of fairness. “We really felt that the right thing to do was make sure that while COVID-19 is going to affect 2020 for everybody, it shouldn’t affect your career,” he said. “And you shouldn’t find yourself back trying to play your way onto a tour when you probably didn’t get a chance to play your way on or off a tour in the first place.” There would be no qualifying for any of the remaining 20 tournaments this year, with the fields to be decided the week before the event.
SOCCER
FC Seoul fined for sex dolls
South Korea’s FC Seoul were fined a record 100 million won (US$81,278) for using sex dolls to fill seats at a match held behind closed doors, with K-League officials saying that the club had “deeply humiliated women fans.” With spectators barred because of the pandemic, Seoul came under fire after dozens of the dolls, wearing T-shirts or holding placards with the logo of a sex toy seller, appeared at Sunday’s game. After reviewing the case, the K-League accepted Seoul’s claim that they did not know the mannequins were sex toys, but said that it “could have easily recognized their use using common sense and experience.” It said in a statement late on Wednesday that “the controversy over this ‘real doll’ incident has deeply humiliated and hurt women fans [and] damaged the integrity of the league,” as it handed down the largest fine in its 38-year-history. Seoul accepted the decision, apologized and promised to prevent a repeat. A mannequin distributor reportedly approached the K-league offering to provide its products to fill empty stands for free, and was introduced to the Seoul club. The team said that it had asked the police to investigate the provider.
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday's climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide.
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday's matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar's 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers' column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs.
It is known as the "May 19 Incident" and by some estimations it still haunts China's national soccer team 35 years on. On May 19, 1985, China were stunned 2-1 at home by neighbors Hong Kong, then still under British rule, on one of the most infamous nights in Chinese soccer history. It is notorious not just because China's hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ended in calamity. After the match, fans in Beijing rioted, smashing up vehicles, attacking buses, and threatening foreign journalists and diplomatic staff.