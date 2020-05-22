SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





FOOTBALL

Saints prep naming search

The New Orleans Saints are preparing to look for a new naming rights holder for the Superdome. Mercedez-Benz has held naming rights under a 10-year agreement that expires in July next year and the Saints this week said that the German automaker does not intend to extend the deal. In 2015, Mercedes-Benz also entered into a 27-year naming rights contract with the home stadium of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, which opened in 2017. “Each contract came about for different reasons rather than a desire to have two stadiums,” Mercedes-Benz said in an e-mail. “The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was an opportunity that came to us during a time when we were trying to channel business and funds to New Orleans for the post-[Hurricane] Katrina rebuilding a decade ago.” The Superdome is undergoing US$450 million renovations and is scheduled to host the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four in 2022 and the Super Bowl in 2024.

GOLF

LPGA cancels ‘Q-schools’

The LPGA has decided to cancel tour qualifying “Q-schools” this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with most players retaining their status for next season, the elite women’s golf circuit said on Wednesday. The tour, which was suspended in late February after the Women’s Australian Open, plans to return on July 23 with the opening round of the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. Commissioner Mike Whan said that the decision to retain the same playing roster, with a few exceptions for players returning from medical exemptions or earning cards from tournament wins, was simply a matter of fairness. “We really felt that the right thing to do was make sure that while COVID-19 is going to affect 2020 for everybody, it shouldn’t affect your career,” he said. “And you shouldn’t find yourself back trying to play your way onto a tour when you probably didn’t get a chance to play your way on or off a tour in the first place.” There would be no qualifying for any of the remaining 20 tournaments this year, with the fields to be decided the week before the event.

SOCCER

FC Seoul fined for sex dolls

South Korea’s FC Seoul were fined a record 100 million won (US$81,278) for using sex dolls to fill seats at a match held behind closed doors, with K-League officials saying that the club had “deeply humiliated women fans.” With spectators barred because of the pandemic, Seoul came under fire after dozens of the dolls, wearing T-shirts or holding placards with the logo of a sex toy seller, appeared at Sunday’s game. After reviewing the case, the K-League accepted Seoul’s claim that they did not know the mannequins were sex toys, but said that it “could have easily recognized their use using common sense and experience.” It said in a statement late on Wednesday that “the controversy over this ‘real doll’ incident has deeply humiliated and hurt women fans [and] damaged the integrity of the league,” as it handed down the largest fine in its 38-year-history. Seoul accepted the decision, apologized and promised to prevent a repeat. A mannequin distributor reportedly approached the K-league offering to provide its products to fill empty stands for free, and was introduced to the Seoul club. The team said that it had asked the police to investigate the provider.