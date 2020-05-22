LPGA stars Inbee Park and Ryu So-yeon of South Korea are on Monday next week to play a virtual match-play event against New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg, the tour announced on Wednesday.
The GOLFZON LPGA Match Play Challenge is to feature the South Koreans competing in the 36-hole simulated online event from Daejeon, South Korea, while Ko and Lindberg compete from the World Golf Hall of Fame in St Augustine, Florida.
The event features an 18-hole foursomes match followed by an 18-hole four-ball match played over a virtual version of the layout at Bethpage Black, where Americans Tiger Woods, Lucas Glover and Brooks Koepka have won major titles.
Photo: AFP
The winners receive a US$10,000 donation to their selected COVID-19 relief charity.
The LPGA season shut down in February after playing only four events, two in Florida and two in Australia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since the LPGA Tour stopped due to COVID-19, it’s amazing that real-time match play is possible with our fellow players in other parts of the world,” seven-time major winner Park said. “I can’t wait to entertain golf fans all over the globe through this match.”
Reigning Olympic champion Park, who is ranked 11th in the world, won her 20th career LPGA title in February at the Women’s Australian Open at Royal Adelaide Golf Club in the last event before the season was halted.
Two-time major winner Ryu, ranked 18th, has taken six LPGA titles, most recently in 2018.
Lindberg’s lone LPGA victory came at the 2018 ANA Inspiration, when she birdied the eighth playoff hole to defeat Park for her first major title.
Two-time major champion Ko, ranked 49th, has 15 LPGA titles, the most recent in 2018.
A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after “mannequins” used as substitute fans during a match on Sunday turned out to be sex dolls. K League 1 club Seoul said that the dolls, which had been dotted around stands off-limits to supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been ordered inadvertently after a “misunderstanding” with the supplier. Earlier this month, the K League became the first major soccer league to hold matches since the start of the pandemic, with the season’s opening game watched by a worldwide audience of fans, but Seoul’s attempt to bring a touch of realism to Sunday’s
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing
It is known as the “May 19 Incident” and by some estimations it still haunts China’s national soccer team 35 years on. On May 19, 1985, China were stunned 2-1 at home by neighbors Hong Kong, then still under British rule, on one of the most infamous nights in Chinese soccer history. It is notorious not just because China’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ended in calamity. After the match, fans in Beijing rioted, smashing up vehicles, attacking buses, and threatening foreign journalists and diplomatic staff. It began an intense rivalry between the two teams which