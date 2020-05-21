Otago Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger says New Zealand might see a few homegrown players returning from Europe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, reversing the trend of the past few years.
While most of Europe remains in lockdown because of the coronavirus, New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams went back to training this week to prepare for a 10-week domestic competition starting on June 13.
The Highlanders have already snapped up one All Black after luring outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder from the Wellington Hurricanes and Mauger thinks there might soon be more international talent available.
Photo: AFP
“I think there’s definitely potential for players returning from overseas, and the reason for that is that the context has changed,” he told reporters yesterday. “The context they thought they were going to has totally changed. Around living circumstances, ability to travel, clubs struggling with payments, all those things.”
“All those things are definitely going to influence those decisions over whether they’re going to come home to play,” he added.
New Zealand hooker Dane Coles, who has turned down several lucrative offers from European teams over the years, says the pandemic might make other All Blacks think twice about chasing big contracts abroad toward the end of their careers.
“It does make you appreciate being in New Zealand,” the Wellington Hurricanes captain told reporters in the capital. “We heard some sad stories of guys playing in France, and they’re still in lockdown and their contract is taking a massive hit.”
“Very grateful that we’re in New Zealand, and it’s definitely going to have an effect on people looking overseas in that UK and France market,” Coles said.
“New Zealand’s a great place, not a bad place to finish up your career,” he said.
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after “mannequins” used as substitute fans during a match on Sunday turned out to be sex dolls. K League 1 club Seoul said that the dolls, which had been dotted around stands off-limits to supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been ordered inadvertently after a “misunderstanding” with the supplier. Earlier this month, the K League became the first major soccer league to hold matches since the start of the pandemic, with the season’s opening game watched by a worldwide audience of fans, but Seoul’s attempt to bring a touch of realism to Sunday’s
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing