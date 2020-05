Bautista Agut eyeing ATP Finals spot

Reuters, MUMBAI, India





Qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals, which features the world’s top eight singles players and doubles teams, is one of the goals for Roberto Bautista Agut before he retires, the Spaniard said.

The 32-year-old came close to ticking that off his wish list when he rose to a career-high world ranking of ninth last year and served as a reserve player for the event in London.

“It is one of the goals I would like to achieve before retiring,” Bautista Agut told the ATP Web site. “I know how difficult it is, I know that I have been very close some seasons. It’s not something I’m obsessed about, but it remains a goal I’d like to achieve some day.”

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut returns to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in their Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships singles match in the United Arab Emirates on Feb. 25. Photo: EPA-EFE

Bautista Agut was ranked 12th when the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shutdown is to continue at least until the end of July and the fate of the 50th edition of the ATP Finals, scheduled for Nov. 15 to 22 in London, is expected to be decided at a later date.

The Spaniard made a strong start to the season by winning all six of his singles matches for Spain in the ATP Cup, before reaching the third round of the Australian Open, where he fell to Croatia’s Marin Cilic after a grueling five-setter.

In November last year, Bautista Agut, who has 11 career wins against top-10 opponents, returned to Spain’s Davis Cup squad a day after his father’s funeral and delivered an emotional win over Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime to help his nation to a sixth title.

“What keeps me motivated is my competitiveness. I’m very competitive both as an athlete and person,” Bautista Agut said. “I’m always trying to improve and win, adding minor details to my game, because it’s a feeling I love.”