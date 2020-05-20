Qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals, which features the world’s top eight singles players and doubles teams, is one of the goals for Roberto Bautista Agut before he retires, the Spaniard said.
The 32-year-old came close to ticking that off his wish list when he rose to a career-high world ranking of ninth last year and served as a reserve player for the event in London.
“It is one of the goals I would like to achieve before retiring,” Bautista Agut told the ATP Web site. “I know how difficult it is, I know that I have been very close some seasons. It’s not something I’m obsessed about, but it remains a goal I’d like to achieve some day.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Bautista Agut was ranked 12th when the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shutdown is to continue at least until the end of July and the fate of the 50th edition of the ATP Finals, scheduled for Nov. 15 to 22 in London, is expected to be decided at a later date.
The Spaniard made a strong start to the season by winning all six of his singles matches for Spain in the ATP Cup, before reaching the third round of the Australian Open, where he fell to Croatia’s Marin Cilic after a grueling five-setter.
In November last year, Bautista Agut, who has 11 career wins against top-10 opponents, returned to Spain’s Davis Cup squad a day after his father’s funeral and delivered an emotional win over Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime to help his nation to a sixth title.
“What keeps me motivated is my competitiveness. I’m very competitive both as an athlete and person,” Bautista Agut said. “I’m always trying to improve and win, adding minor details to my game, because it’s a feeling I love.”
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing
With the Tokyo Games postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese fencer Ryo Miyake has swapped his metal mask and foil for a bike and backpack as an Uber Eats deliveryman. The 29-year-old, who won silver in the team foil at the 2012 London Olympics and was itching to compete in a home Games, said that the job keeps him in shape physically and mentally — and brings in much-needed cash. “I started this for two reasons — to save money for travelling [to future competitions] and to keep myself in physical shape,” Miyake told reporters. “I see how much I