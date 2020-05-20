Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr is “scared” of making an NBA comeback during the COVID-19 pandemic due to his weakened immune system because he has Crohn’s disease.
The 27-year-old forward is hoping the NBA would take into account players with pre-existing conditions when pondering plans to restart the season halted on March 12 by the coronavirus.
“I would hope there would be an understanding [by the NBA] if someone didn’t feel comfortable coming back, that you would get a pass,” Nance told ESPN. “Just because you may look like the picture of health, some people have issues you can’t see.”
Nance, who spent his first two-and-a-half NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, before being traded to Cleveland in 2018, is among those who conducted individual workouts at Clevelend’s training facility in the past two weeks.
His therapy to combat the inflammatory bowel illness allows Nance to play, but weakens his immune system and leaves him more vulnerable than most to COVID-19.
Nance said that he was “absolutely terrified” when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 — leading to the NBA shutdown — because he had recently played against the Frenchman.
“We’re young and you know the kind of shape players are in, you’d like to think [the coronavirus impact] wouldn’t be what it could be for others, but you don’t know,” Nance said. “I’m still scared and don’t want to get it.”
Nance said that a drug he has taken for 10 years to combat Crohn’s disease has helped those with the disease fight off COVID-19, easing some of his worries and giving him hope that he could join his teammates on the court if the season resumes.
The Cavaliers are 19-46, worst in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the NBA ahead of only Golden State.
Nance, averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds when the season was halted, was a very interested spectator at the weekend when the Bundesliga made its return in empty stadiums in Germany.
“I’m paying super-close attention to everything that is going on,” Nance said. “I was watching the German soccer league over the weekend and seeing how the players were interacting with each other, and still seeing them make a lot of contact.”
