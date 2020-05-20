Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Monday cruised past Werder Bremen 4-1 as the Bundesliga completed its first full round of matches after resuming the season.
German soccer has so far avoided major pitfalls in three days of games following a two-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of Leverkusen’s players clustered together after scoring in an empty Weserstadion in Bremen, rather than opting for the Bundesliga’s recommended celebrations of minimal physical contact.
Photo: AFP
Werder were without one player who was isolating at home after someone in his personal life tested positive for the coronavirus. The club on Friday last week said that the player, who has not been named, tested negative.
The Bundesliga faces its next test this week as the players return home ahead of the weekend’s matches. The squads spent the seven days leading up to the first games in group quarantine in hotels.
Both Leverkusen and Werder kept up their form before the break, with Leverkusen staying six league games unbeaten and closing in on the UEFA Champions League places, while Werder remained stuck in the relegation zone.
Werder were still struggling for fitness after two months without games, defender Theodor Gebre Selassie said in televised comments, as they edged closer to dropping out of the German top division for the first time since 1981.
The first three goals came in the space of five minutes.
Kai Havertz headed Leverkusen into the lead in the 28th minute from a Moussa Diaby cross, but Werder hit back when Gebre Selassie deflected a corner into the net.
Werder’s defense failed to mark Havertz for the first goal and did so again for the second as he headed in at a free-kick.
Leverkusen made sure of the win in the second half when Mitchell Weiser headed in from another Diaby cross and Kerem Demirbay chipped the goalkeeper.
Leverkusen handed a start to January signing Florian Wirtz at just 17 years, 15 days, making him the club’s youngest Bundesliga player. That broke a record that previously belonged to Havertz.
The local government had been skeptical about hosting the game, although it let it go ahead.
Bremen Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte on Monday told TV channel ARD that it was a “very problematic signal to society” to allow soccer at a time when the public was being encouraged to adhere to social distancing regulations.
“We’re allowing major sports events in which it’s part of the routine for 22 people to come into close contact, and not even from two households, but from 22 different households,” he said.
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
PCCT United reigned at the Taipei T10 Tournament, winning the final in style after a measured build-up over the three weekends of action before yesterday’s climax. The Taipei-based side overcame a strong FCC Formosans team, who posted 95-9, with the score boosted to 100 by penalty runs for a slow over rate. Chasing 101 to win, Usman Javed belted 46 not out, steadying the ship after Player of the Tournament Shazhad Khan departed for 8 in the first over. Amjad Zafar provided the bulk of the support for Usman, as the PCCT batsmen punished anything short or wide. Usman pulled Anthony Liu into
The semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament are scheduled for today at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground after rain halted play halfway through yesterday’s matches. The TCA Indians reached semi-final 1, where PCCT United await, via a qualifier against the FCC Formosans, with TCA and FCC the top teams from group play. Sadique Anwar’s 3-15 lifted him near the top of the wicket-takers’ column with eight so far in the tournament and helped restrict TCA to 90-6, with Murugan Subramani hitting 32. However, the Formosans fell to a four-run loss as captain Manoj Kriplani (0-7) tied down the batsmen with two miserly overs. Opposing
With the Tokyo Games postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese fencer Ryo Miyake has swapped his metal mask and foil for a bike and backpack as an Uber Eats deliveryman. The 29-year-old, who won silver in the team foil at the 2012 London Olympics and was itching to compete in a home Games, said that the job keeps him in shape physically and mentally — and brings in much-needed cash. “I started this for two reasons — to save money for travelling [to future competitions] and to keep myself in physical shape,” Miyake told reporters. “I see how much I