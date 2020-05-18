Walt Harris pointed to the sky and proudly showed off a “Fighting for Aniah” T-shirt as he entered the arena. He left a few minutes later with tears in his eyes — hardly the result that he wanted in his first UFC fight since the death of his stepdaughter.
Alistair Overeem on Saturday stopped Harris in the second round of UFC’s Fight Night main event, ending what was an emotional return for the heavyweight fighter known as “The Big Ticket.”
Harris was the sentimental choice as he stepped into the octagon for the first time since his 19-year-old daughter, Aniah Blanchard, was killed in Alabama.
Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY
Harris (13-8) looked as though he would notch his 14th career knockout when he dropped Overeem in the opening round, but the veteran regrouped and dominated the rest of the way.
Overeem (46-18) sent Harris to the mat for the final time with an unblocked combination early in the second round.
Harris never recovered and the referee called it after a bevy of unanswered shots to the head — Overeem shared a moment with Harris on the mat.
Harris thanked the UFC, his team and his community while fighting back tears.
“I’m sorry I didn’t get the W for you tonight,” Harris said. “You’ve been like my family through everything, and I’m so grateful... Y’all at home watching, I’m sorry. I’ll be back better, I promise you. You haven’t seen the last of The Big Ticket. I’m going to go home, recover. I’m going to heal emotionally and physically, and I promise you I’ll be better.”
UFC president Dane White echoed Harris’ pledge.
“Win, lose or draw, being here is a win for him,” White said. “He got through tonight and who knows what was going through that guy’s body, head — the whole deal.”
Overeem said he offered to train with Harris down the road, hoping that it could make both of them better prepared in a stacked division.
“Of course, Walt has been through personal tragedy, which is awful,” Overeem said. “But I see it as a sport. It’s a game, right? It’s a way of making a living... I just see it as professional, nothing personal.”
Harris’ wife encouraged him to return to the octagon after more than six months of grieving.
Blanchard, a student, was last seen on Oct. 23 last year in Auburn, Alabama. Her sports utility vehicle was found abandoned days later in Montgomery, more than 90km away.
Police said that her blood was found in the car.
Her remains were discovered in a wooded area in late November.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, was charged with capital murder.
The medical examiner determined that Blanchard died from a gunshot wound.
Prosecutors have said that they plan to seek the death penalty if Yazeed is convicted.
Harris and Overeem had been slated to fight in April, but the bout was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It landed as the main event for what was the UFC’s third show in Jacksonville in eight days, all part of the series’ return following an eight-week hiatus.
