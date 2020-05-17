SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





NBA

Pilot autopsy returns clean

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed with Kobe Bryant and seven others aboard did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, national media said yesterday. The autopsy on 50-year-old deceased pilot, Ara Zobayan, came back clean. “Toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse,” TMZ quoted the report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as saying. The autopsies of all those who died in the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, California, listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma and the manner of death as accidental. Bryant had injuries to nearly his entire body. “These injuries are rapidly if not instantly fatal,” a medical examiner wrote of Bryant.

TENNIS

Tours extend virus breaks

More than 40 top-level professional tennis tournaments are off this year’s sports calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic as of yesterday, when the men’s and women’s tours extended their breaks. ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement that his tour, which has ruled out any competition before August, is assessing the “feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season.” Some tennis exhibitions have been organized, with small fields and zero spectators, but no sanctioned play has been allowed since early March. As of now, the men’s and women’s Citi Open hard-court tournament in Washington, where qualifying would begin on Aug. 1, could mark the return of top-level tennis in the US — if it returns at all this year.

SOCCER

Test key workers first: Foster

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster said that it would be wrong for English Premier League players to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of medical workers as plans for Project Restart continue. Twice-weekly tests for league players are part of the plan to resume play next month after it was suspended in March because of the pandemic. “Footballers are not essential key workers, we shouldn’t have access to tests before frontline workers,” Foster told BBC Newsbeat yesterday. Players are still unsure about how the return would work, Foster said. “I don’t know if we have to wear masks when we go back to training — I haven’t a clue. How do you socially distance from a corner? Can a goalkeeper spit on their gloves?” he said. June 12 is the proposed date for a league resumption, but many issues must first be resolved.

SOCCER

Clubs deny match-fixing

La Liga soccer clubs Villarreal and Getafe have denied any wrongdoing after national media reported yesterday that police are investigating possible match-fixing in a 2-2 draw between the two clubs in La Liga last year. “Villarreal and its first team wish to show their absolute rejection of the accusations made today and categorically deny being involved in any way in fixing the game against Getafe on the final day of last season,” a club statement said. Getafe also released a statement saying that the club wished to deny any involvement. Newspaper El Pais reported that the match was being looked at as part of Operation Oikos, which was launched last year and led to 11 people being arrested on suspicion of forming a match-fixing group. Getafe had to beat Villarreal to stand a chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League competition ahead of Valencia. Villarreal had nothing to play for, but Valencia’s 2-0 win at Real Valladolid meant that Getafe would not have qualified for the Champions League even if they had beaten Villarreal.