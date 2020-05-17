Afridi buys bat as fake bids halt charity auction

AFP, DHAKA





Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has stepped in to buy a bat owned by Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim after a charity auction for COVID-19 victims was derailed by fake bids.

Mushfiqur put the bat that he used to score Bangladesh’s first Test double hundred in 2013 against Sri Lanka up for the highest bidder online this week.

However, organizers called off the auction, as fake offers sent the price soaring to more than US$50,000, Mushfiqur said.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a double century against Zimbabwe on the third day of their Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Feb. 24. Photo: AFP

“Afridi contacted me personally and I sent him a link of the bid,” he said in an online forum yesterday. “On May 13, he sent me a letter and offered US$20,000. He bought my bat with this money. I am really privileged.”

Mushfiqur’s management firm said that the money would go to a development charity and help people with the coronavirus.

Afridi, who has his own foundation, said that his purchase was a good one.

“We are faced with tough times and the need to help the poor is more in these times,” he told reporters.

Mushfiqur was the second Bangladesh cricketer to raise coronavirus funds by selling a bat, after suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan last month got nearly US$24,000 for the one that he used in last year’s World Cup.