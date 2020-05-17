Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has stepped in to buy a bat owned by Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim after a charity auction for COVID-19 victims was derailed by fake bids.
Mushfiqur put the bat that he used to score Bangladesh’s first Test double hundred in 2013 against Sri Lanka up for the highest bidder online this week.
However, organizers called off the auction, as fake offers sent the price soaring to more than US$50,000, Mushfiqur said.
Photo: AFP
“Afridi contacted me personally and I sent him a link of the bid,” he said in an online forum yesterday. “On May 13, he sent me a letter and offered US$20,000. He bought my bat with this money. I am really privileged.”
Mushfiqur’s management firm said that the money would go to a development charity and help people with the coronavirus.
Afridi, who has his own foundation, said that his purchase was a good one.
“We are faced with tough times and the need to help the poor is more in these times,” he told reporters.
Mushfiqur was the second Bangladesh cricketer to raise coronavirus funds by selling a bat, after suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan last month got nearly US$24,000 for the one that he used in last year’s World Cup.
The Taiwan Dragons yesterday entered the semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament with two wins at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground before a thunderstorm halted play. The Dragons downed the Hsinchu Titans in a low-scoring and contentious encounter before rolling over the Taiwan Daredevils. Earlier yesterday, the Taipei City Government endorsed the tournament, with spokesman Chen Kuan-ting visiting in the morning as the temperature soared. Chen said that Taipei’s progress amid the COVID-19 pandemic “is being recognized globally — and today’s event is proof of our strength and success.” “All around the world, countries are closed and sports are postponed, but Taiwan is the
Tatung and Hang Yuan each picked up a point on Sunday after a 2-2 draw in the fifth round of Taiwan Football Premier League matches, while Taiwan Steel netted four in a robust display of their firepower. With first-placed Taipower being held to a scoreless draw the title race is wide open, with four teams within four points of the league leaders. Taiwan international Chen Jui-chieh scored a brace as Tatung grabbed a 2-1 lead against Hang Yuan at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, but attacking midfielder Wu Yen-shu equalized in the 60th minute to claim a share of
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
DOING IT TOUGH: Players are to be checked daily for symptoms and asked to be even stricter on themselves than the level 2 alert regime that starts on Thursday New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams are to play each other in a 10-week domestic competition from June 13, bringing comfort to “Kiwis doing it tough” and inspiring a sports world brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand Rugby (NZR) made the announcement yesterday after the government confirmed it would take its alert level down a notch from Thursday, with the rate of new infections having slowed to a trickle. New Zealand is the first major rugby union nation to announce a restart to competition since the pandemic shredded the global sports calendar in March. “It’s obviously fantastic news for