Novak Djokovic said he is confident that he is to end his career as the greatest Grand Slam title winner of all time and break the record for weeks in the world No. 1 spot.
The Serb has 17 majors, three behind the record of Roger Federer’s 20 and two behind the 19 of Rafael Nadal.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic brought this season to a standstill, Djokovic had captured an eighth Australian Open and was on an 18-0 winning streak for the year.
Photo: AFP
“I think that I still have things to do in this sport,” Djokovic told the In Depth with Graham Bensinger TV show. “I believe that I can win the most Grand Slams and break the record for most weeks at world No. 1.”
“Those are definitely my clear goals,” said Djokovic, who has been on top of the rankings for a combined total of 282 weeks.
Federer leads the way with 310 weeks in the world No. 1 spot, followed by the long-retired Pete Sampras with 286 weeks.
However, time is comfortably on the side of Djokovic, who is to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Friday.
Federer is to be 39 in August, while Nadal turns 34 in next month.
Djokovic even sees himself still playing at 40.
“I don’t believe in limits. I definitely want to go for a long time,” he said. “But I’m aware that the amount of tournaments I’m playing is going to decrease very soon. I will not be able to play at this intensity with this many tournaments and this much traveling for a long time.”
“I might be playing at 40, but then there will probably be a focus on the biggest tournaments and the tournaments that mean the most to me,” he added.
The Taiwan Dragons yesterday entered the semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament with two wins at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground before a thunderstorm halted play. The Dragons downed the Hsinchu Titans in a low-scoring and contentious encounter before rolling over the Taiwan Daredevils. Earlier yesterday, the Taipei City Government endorsed the tournament, with spokesman Chen Kuan-ting visiting in the morning as the temperature soared. Chen said that Taipei’s progress amid the COVID-19 pandemic “is being recognized globally — and today’s event is proof of our strength and success.” “All around the world, countries are closed and sports are postponed, but Taiwan is the
Tatung and Hang Yuan each picked up a point on Sunday after a 2-2 draw in the fifth round of Taiwan Football Premier League matches, while Taiwan Steel netted four in a robust display of their firepower. With first-placed Taipower being held to a scoreless draw the title race is wide open, with four teams within four points of the league leaders. Taiwan international Chen Jui-chieh scored a brace as Tatung grabbed a 2-1 lead against Hang Yuan at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, but attacking midfielder Wu Yen-shu equalized in the 60th minute to claim a share of
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
DOING IT TOUGH: Players are to be checked daily for symptoms and asked to be even stricter on themselves than the level 2 alert regime that starts on Thursday New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams are to play each other in a 10-week domestic competition from June 13, bringing comfort to “Kiwis doing it tough” and inspiring a sports world brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand Rugby (NZR) made the announcement yesterday after the government confirmed it would take its alert level down a notch from Thursday, with the rate of new infections having slowed to a trickle. New Zealand is the first major rugby union nation to announce a restart to competition since the pandemic shredded the global sports calendar in March. “It’s obviously fantastic news for