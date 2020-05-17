‘I can beat Slam titles,’ Djokovic says

AFP, PARIS





Novak Djokovic said he is confident that he is to end his career as the greatest Grand Slam title winner of all time and break the record for weeks in the world No. 1 spot.

The Serb has 17 majors, three behind the record of Roger Federer’s 20 and two behind the 19 of Rafael Nadal.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic brought this season to a standstill, Djokovic had captured an eighth Australian Open and was on an 18-0 winning streak for the year.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates beating David Goffin of Belgium in their Wimbledon men’s singles quarter-final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 10 last year. Photo: AFP

“I think that I still have things to do in this sport,” Djokovic told the In Depth with Graham Bensinger TV show. “I believe that I can win the most Grand Slams and break the record for most weeks at world No. 1.”

“Those are definitely my clear goals,” said Djokovic, who has been on top of the rankings for a combined total of 282 weeks.

Federer leads the way with 310 weeks in the world No. 1 spot, followed by the long-retired Pete Sampras with 286 weeks.

However, time is comfortably on the side of Djokovic, who is to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Friday.

Federer is to be 39 in August, while Nadal turns 34 in next month.

Djokovic even sees himself still playing at 40.

“I don’t believe in limits. I definitely want to go for a long time,” he said. “But I’m aware that the amount of tournaments I’m playing is going to decrease very soon. I will not be able to play at this intensity with this many tournaments and this much traveling for a long time.”

“I might be playing at 40, but then there will probably be a focus on the biggest tournaments and the tournaments that mean the most to me,” he added.