While New Zealand’s Super Rugby players are preparing to return to their teams on Monday before a domestic competition starts next month, the country’s elite female players are concerned at a lack of clarity on whether they are to play at all this season.
Most cross-border and domestic club rugby competitions have been suspended since March, as countries implemented travel bans and imposed strict health protocols as they battled the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) this week said that a new domestic competition involving its five Super Rugby teams would start on June 13, after the government loosened some of the country’s lockdown restrictions.
However, elite female players have started to voice concern over a lack of information from the governing body about whether their own domestic provincial competition, or the women’s national 15s and sevens teams, are to play this year.
“Communication hasn’t filtered down a lot at the moment, and I think that’s where that frustration is,” Blacks Ferns sevens captain Sarah Hirini told Newstalk ZB yesterday.
“We don’t know about our World Series tournament, we don’t know about the borders being opened up, we don’t even know when we can come back to see the rest of our teammates, even in level 2, so that’s probably the most challenging thing at the moment,” Hirini said.
World Rugby postponed both of the men’s and women’s global sevens circuits in March, while on Friday the organization postponed all Test matches scheduled for July.
The women’s world champion Black Ferns were due to play the US on July 18 at the Otago Regional Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand, ahead of the All Blacks-Scotland clash.
The NZR has cancelled this year’s lower-tier provincial men’s competitions to cut costs, although the top-tier men’s and women’s provincial competitions are still set to be held.
However, several provincial women’s players have voiced concerns that their competition could also be a victim of cost-cutting.
NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said work was being done to ensure that the women’s provincial competition and internationals would be played this year.
“It’s simply a case of trying to find the resources,” Robinson told Newstalk ZB.
The Taiwan Dragons yesterday entered the semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament with two wins at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground before a thunderstorm halted play. The Dragons downed the Hsinchu Titans in a low-scoring and contentious encounter before rolling over the Taiwan Daredevils. Earlier yesterday, the Taipei City Government endorsed the tournament, with spokesman Chen Kuan-ting visiting in the morning as the temperature soared. Chen said that Taipei’s progress amid the COVID-19 pandemic “is being recognized globally — and today’s event is proof of our strength and success.” “All around the world, countries are closed and sports are postponed, but Taiwan is the
Tatung and Hang Yuan each picked up a point on Sunday after a 2-2 draw in the fifth round of Taiwan Football Premier League matches, while Taiwan Steel netted four in a robust display of their firepower. With first-placed Taipower being held to a scoreless draw the title race is wide open, with four teams within four points of the league leaders. Taiwan international Chen Jui-chieh scored a brace as Tatung grabbed a 2-1 lead against Hang Yuan at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, but attacking midfielder Wu Yen-shu equalized in the 60th minute to claim a share of
Taiwan international soccer player Emilio Estevez has signed for Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee, his side York9 announced on Tuesday, making the 21-year-old midfielder the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) player to sign for a top-flight European side. “I’m super happy. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting, to be honest,” Estevez told the CPL Web site. “It’s something that really caught me off-guard, but it feels good to be able to make a little bit of history and leave my mark in the CPL, and show players that anything is possible — that if you work hard
DOING IT TOUGH: Players are to be checked daily for symptoms and asked to be even stricter on themselves than the level 2 alert regime that starts on Thursday New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams are to play each other in a 10-week domestic competition from June 13, bringing comfort to “Kiwis doing it tough” and inspiring a sports world brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand Rugby (NZR) made the announcement yesterday after the government confirmed it would take its alert level down a notch from Thursday, with the rate of new infections having slowed to a trickle. New Zealand is the first major rugby union nation to announce a restart to competition since the pandemic shredded the global sports calendar in March. “It’s obviously fantastic news for