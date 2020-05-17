Virus crisis highlights Aussie rugby’s decline

AFP, SYDNEY





With the Wallabies languishing at seventh in the world rankings, Rugby Australia’s leadership in flux and the sport facing fierce competition from other codes, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned longstanding problems with rugby Down Under into a battle for survival.

If the glory days of Aussie rugby seem like the distant past, that is because they are.

In the nearly 30 years since David Campese sailed through the All Blacks’ backline at the 1991 Rugby World Cup, or a bloody-eyed John Eales hoisted the Webb Ellis trophy in 1999 — the last Australia captain to do so — the game has struggled.

Australia flanker Michael Hooper, front, reacts after losing to England in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final at the Oita Stadium in Japan on Oct. 19 last year. Photo: AFP

With a quarter-of-a-million registered players, it no longer cracks the top 20 participant sports in Australia, sitting well below surfing, martial arts and Pilates, Sport Australia rankings showed.

TV audiences are small and even before the coronavirus, crowds effectively practiced social distancing — with top sides playing in cavernous stadiums to only a handful of fans.

According to one consultancy report, audiences for Super Rugby have halved in the last seven years and rugby is the country’s ninth most-popular sport.

For some former players, rugby is struggling because its leadership and top players stopped reflecting society.

“In the great days of rugby, you would look down on the field and you would see butcher, baker, candlestick maker, rich man, poor man, beggar man, thief,” former Wallabies forward Peter FitzSimons said. “The 15 Wallabies that took the field, there was a huge connection between them, their clubs and their community. There was romance in that. There was chivalry in that.”

“Now somehow in Australia, that connection — the connection between the people and the Wallabies — has been lost,” he added.

Brent McDonald, a former player and a lecturer at Victoria University, believes that there is a “disconnect between the power brokers and what the game actually represents.”

The loudest and shrillest voices, he said, have propelled an image of the game being about privileged white men in Sydney.

“That’s not the reality of the sport,” he said, pointing to the high proportion of players with blue-collar backgrounds, or with parents who moved from the Pacific Islands or South Africa.

“You play down here, every single person is wearing hi-vis [work vests], they have already done a shift,” he added. “That’s the reality of rugby in Australia. But it’s just not translating. At a grassroots level the game has held its participation rates. People love the sport. They love playing. Kids fall in love with it. Those things haven’t changed.”

FitzSimons maintains rugby still has everyman appeal.

“Rugby is the most egalitarian of all games, inclusive of all games,” he said. “If you want to play basketball, you’ve got to be tall and coordinated. If you want to play rugby league, you have to be built like a refrigerator. If you are short, fat and squat with no discernible ball skills or no hygiene, you’re in the front row. If you’re built like a thermometer without a friend to bless yourself with, you’re on the wing.”

FitzSimons said the job of Rugby Australia’s new leadership is to rebuild the connection between the 15 players in green and gold, the rag-tag bunch playing at the local oval and the rest of Australia.

“Those who play representative rugby need to have a very good idea of who and what they are representing because it simply does not work when they’re on ‘Planet Wallaby’ in the outer orbit of the rugby community,” he said.