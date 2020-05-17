Professional soccer returns in Germany

TOO SOON? Cologne fans accused authorities of placing money over health, while Karlsruher SC’s Marc Lorenz said the league had not considered players’ health ‘at all’

AP, BERLIN





Professional soccer resumed yesterday in Germany after a two-month break with four games in the second division taking place behind closed doors.

South Korea midfielder Lee Jae-sung scored the first goal in the division to give Holstein Kiel the lead at SSV Jahn Regensburg. He celebrated by giving teammates fist bumps.

The games were the first since soccer was put on hold March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were being played in empty stadiums amid strict hygiene measures.

Holstein Kiel’s Alexander Muehling, left, and Lee Jae-sung, right, challenge SSV Jahn Regensburg’s Charalampos Makridis in their Bundesliga second-tier match at the Continental Arena in Regensburg, Germany, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Goal celebrations in other games were also marked by fist bumps and elbow-to-elbow touching. Players had been warned to keep their emotions in check, and desist from spitting, handshakes and hugging.

All players and team staff who did not start games wore masks. Substitutes took their positions in the stands, rather than beside the fields.

Balls and seats were disinfected and players were handed masks as they left the field at halftime.

The Bundesliga was due to resume later yesterday, also without fans, with the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 being the highlight.

The game’s authorities were eager to restart the country’s top two divisions, as several clubs, including Schalke, are facing severe financial difficulties because of the pandemic-enforced suspension in play.

Numerous polls showed that a growing majority in Germany was against the resumption of the leagues and fans have also been critical of games without supporters present.

“Soccer without fans is nothing,” read a joint statement from several Bayern Munich fan groups after the league decided on May 7 to resume.

Cologne fans accused authorities yesterday of prioritizing money over people’s health. There was criticism too from players.

Karlsruher SC midfielder Marc Lorenz, a substitute in yesterday’s second division game against SV Darmstadt 98, told the Badische Neueste Nachrichten newspaper that the league had not considered the health of the players “at all” in its rush to get back, adding that the fatigue could also lead to serious injuries.

Teams in both divisions are allowed five substitutions instead of the usual three to help cope after two months without play.

Players and staff have been subjected to regular testing for COVID-19. There were three cases found at Cologne, while second-division Dynamo Dresden were ordered into 14 days of quarantine after two more cases brought their total to three on Saturday last week.

Dresden’s game against Hannover 96 on Sunday last week was called off and the team cannot train during the quarantine period.

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich was due to make his debut in charge against VfL Wolfsburg, but is to miss the game after leaving the team hotel during strict quarantine conditions to buy toiletries. He is only to return after twice testing negative for the virus.

Bayern Munich visit Union Berlin today.