Full-contact, collision rugby league is to make a comeback when Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) restarts its interrupted season with the Brisbane Broncos hosting Parramatta on May 28.
NRL chief executive officer Andrew Abdo yesterday announced the revised draw for the third and fourth rounds, more than two months after the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports in most parts of the world have been shuttered because of the pandemic, with tentative returns of baseball leagues, with the CPBL in Taiwan and South Korea’s KBO League, and soccer in South Korea leading the way.
Photo: AP
Crowds were allowed into games in the first round of Australia’s NRL season in March, but barred from the second round after the Australian government imposed strict social distancing measures to help limit the the number of COVID-19 cases.
The competition went into recess from March 23 because Australia and New Zealand closed their borders. There are to be no fans allowed in match venues when the season resumes, at least in the short term.
“Today we have released the next two rounds of the draw to provide certainty for clubs, coaches and players so they can plan for the coming weeks,” Abdo said, adding that the remainder of the draw was being finalized.
“Rugby league is so important to so many people. We hope that the football resuming will bring some positivity and excitement back to our fans and the wider community,” he said.
Players and coaching staff from the New Zealand Warriors are based north of Sydney after returning to Australia to prepare for the season relaunch after spending 14 days in quarantine, during which time they were allowed to train.
The Warriors, who were nicknamed the “Nomads” on their return to Australia, are to reopen with a game against St George-Illawarra on May 30.
The Taiwan Dragons yesterday entered the semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament with two wins at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground before a thunderstorm halted play. The Dragons downed the Hsinchu Titans in a low-scoring and contentious encounter before rolling over the Taiwan Daredevils. Earlier yesterday, the Taipei City Government endorsed the tournament, with spokesman Chen Kuan-ting visiting in the morning as the temperature soared. Chen said that Taipei’s progress amid the COVID-19 pandemic “is being recognized globally — and today’s event is proof of our strength and success.” “All around the world, countries are closed and sports are postponed, but Taiwan is the
When Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair of controversial Nike running shoes that has sent rival companies scrambling to play catch-up in a business worth billions of dollars. The likes of Adidas, Asics, Brooks, Hoka, New Balance and Saucony have released or are about to unveil their own carbon-fiber versions of running shoes. Elite athletes wearing versions of the Vaporfly, the carbon plates of which lend a propulsive sensation to every stride, have set a rash of personal bests and Nike runners have practically swept the board in long
Tatung and Hang Yuan each picked up a point on Sunday after a 2-2 draw in the fifth round of Taiwan Football Premier League matches, while Taiwan Steel netted four in a robust display of their firepower. With first-placed Taipower being held to a scoreless draw the title race is wide open, with four teams within four points of the league leaders. Taiwan international Chen Jui-chieh scored a brace as Tatung grabbed a 2-1 lead against Hang Yuan at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, but attacking midfielder Wu Yen-shu equalized in the 60th minute to claim a share of
RARING TO GO: ‘You have to be careful, but not to resume would be a disaster from all points of view,’ AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini said in an Instagram live chat Serie A giants Inter and AC Milan on Friday both resumed training, two months after the COVID-19 pandemic placed the northern Italian city under a strict lockdown. Inter on Friday said that all of their players and staff members had tested negative for the coronavirus, clearing the way for them to return to individual training. Side captain Samir Handanovic led the way in the afternoon, as players — including Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku — wearing masks and some in gloves arrived at the team’s training center in Appiano Gentile, 35km northwest of Milan. Temperatures were measured on arrival, with three groups of